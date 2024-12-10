As with any game, there is also a wealth of achievements to earn by completing specific tasks throughout the story and within specific levels.

For those looking to complete everything the Great Circle has to offer, knowing the requirements for each of them makes completing them that much easier.

Here, find the full Indiana Jones and the Great Circle achievement list along with what's needed to obtain them.

How many achievements are in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?

There are 45 achievements to unlock in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Some achievements are gained from completing each level, while others require solving a range of different mysteries and taking photos of specific locations.

The list itself is straightforward aside from the secret achievements – which we'll reveal more about shortly!

Full list of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle achievements

Without further ado, here is the full list of achievements that are available to earn in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:

The Golden Idol (10 Gamerscore) - Complete The Golden Idol

The Break-In (10 Gamerscore) - Complete The Break-In

The Stolen Cat Mummy (20 Gamerscore) - Complete The Stolen Cat Mummy

The Idol of Ra (20 Gamerscore) - Complete The Idol of Ra

A Harsh Climb (10 Gamerscore) - Complete A Harsh Climb

Into the Fire (10 Gamerscore) - Complete Into the Fire

The Blessed Pearl (10 Gamerscore) - Complete The Blessed Pearl

Atonements (100 Gamerscore) - Complete Atonements

Tuned In (10 Gamerscore) - Bring all the radio frequencies to Gina

Repatriation (20 Gamerscore) - Return all of the Lost Artifacts

Ecco! (20 Gamerscore) - Photograph Ernesto

Bookworm (20 Gamerscore) - Learn ten abilities from Adventure books

Literary Bug (10 Gamerscore) - Learn one ability from an Adventure book

Bookman (100 Gamerscore) - Learn all abilities from Adventure books

Path of Junia (20 Gamerscore) - Photograph all inscriptions in Vatican City and return to Antonio

When in Rome (20 Gamerscore) - Solve all the mysteries in Vatican City

It Belongs in a Museum! (20 Gamerscore) - Collect all of the missing Stelae

Secrets in the Sand (20 Gamerscore) - Solve all the mysteries in Gizeh

Gear Head (10 Gamerscore) - Solve the Cogwheel puzzle in Sukhothai

Beneath the Surface (20 Gamerscore) - Solve all the mysteries in Sukhothai

Tour de Force (20 Gamerscore) - Defeat all the boxing champions

Shadows out of Time (50 Gamerscore) - Collect all of the Ancient Relics

Field Survey (20 Gamerscore) - Collect 50 Journal notes

Archivist (100 Gamerscore) - Collect all of the Journal notes

The Right Note (10 Gamerscore) - Clobber an enemy with a guitar

Pest Control (10 Gamerscore) - Hit an enemy with a fly swatter

Apple of Discord (10 Gamerscore) - Hit an enemy with an apple

A Little Tumble (10 Gamerscore) - Push an enemy off a ledge

Your Own Medicine (20 Gamerscore) - Disarm an enemy using the whip then use his weapon to knock him out

Offensive Defense (10 Gamerscore) - Knock an enemy out using counters

A Slippery Customer (10 Gamerscore) - Dodge a power punch

A Mad Priest (20 Gamerscore) - Complete The Mad Priest Fieldwork

A Savage Discovery (20 Gamerscore) - Complete A Savage Discovery Fieldwork

A Nun in trouble (20 Gamerscore) - Complete A Nun in Trouble Fieldwork

Secret of the Queen Mother (20 Gamerscore) - Complete Secret of the Queen Mother Fieldwork

Sanctuary of the Guardians (20 Gamerscore) - Complete Sanctuary of the Guardians Fieldwork

Savage Predicament (20 Gamerscore) - Complete Savage Predicament Fieldwork

The Kid who Vanished (20 Gamerscore) - Complete The Kid who Vanished Fieldwork

A Study in Fear (20 Gamerscore) - Complete A Study in Fear Fieldwork

Lost in the Past (20 Gamerscore) - Complete Lost in the Past Fieldwork

Little Horn (10 Gamerscore) - Eat a cornetto

Bread is Life (10 Gamerscore) - Eat Aish Baladi bread

Celestial Delight (10 Gamerscore) - Eat a star fruit

Filling in the Blanks (10 Gamerscore) - Revisit a location

Shutterbug (20 Gamerscore) - Take 50 photographs for the Journal.

