Indiana Jones and the Great Circle achievements guide: Full list and how to get them all
Plenty of achievements to earn!
Indiana Jones is back on another whirlwind adventure in the form of the Great Circle.
With several chapters of action to work through, Indy is dealing with plenty of bad guys once more as he looks to uncover even more ancient secrets.
As with any game, there is also a wealth of achievements to earn by completing specific tasks throughout the story and within specific levels.
For those looking to complete everything the Great Circle has to offer, knowing the requirements for each of them makes completing them that much easier.
Here, find the full Indiana Jones and the Great Circle achievement list along with what's needed to obtain them.
How many achievements are in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle?
There are 45 achievements to unlock in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Some achievements are gained from completing each level, while others require solving a range of different mysteries and taking photos of specific locations.
The list itself is straightforward aside from the secret achievements – which we'll reveal more about shortly!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle achievements
Without further ado, here is the full list of achievements that are available to earn in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle:
- The Golden Idol (10 Gamerscore) - Complete The Golden Idol
- The Break-In (10 Gamerscore) - Complete The Break-In
- The Stolen Cat Mummy (20 Gamerscore) - Complete The Stolen Cat Mummy
- The Idol of Ra (20 Gamerscore) - Complete The Idol of Ra
- A Harsh Climb (10 Gamerscore) - Complete A Harsh Climb
- Into the Fire (10 Gamerscore) - Complete Into the Fire
- The Blessed Pearl (10 Gamerscore) - Complete The Blessed Pearl
- Atonements (100 Gamerscore) - Complete Atonements
- Tuned In (10 Gamerscore) - Bring all the radio frequencies to Gina
- Repatriation (20 Gamerscore) - Return all of the Lost Artifacts
- Ecco! (20 Gamerscore) - Photograph Ernesto
- Bookworm (20 Gamerscore) - Learn ten abilities from Adventure books
- Literary Bug (10 Gamerscore) - Learn one ability from an Adventure book
- Bookman (100 Gamerscore) - Learn all abilities from Adventure books
- Path of Junia (20 Gamerscore) - Photograph all inscriptions in Vatican City and return to Antonio
- When in Rome (20 Gamerscore) - Solve all the mysteries in Vatican City
- It Belongs in a Museum! (20 Gamerscore) - Collect all of the missing Stelae
- Secrets in the Sand (20 Gamerscore) - Solve all the mysteries in Gizeh
- Gear Head (10 Gamerscore) - Solve the Cogwheel puzzle in Sukhothai
- Beneath the Surface (20 Gamerscore) - Solve all the mysteries in Sukhothai
- Tour de Force (20 Gamerscore) - Defeat all the boxing champions
- Shadows out of Time (50 Gamerscore) - Collect all of the Ancient Relics
- Field Survey (20 Gamerscore) - Collect 50 Journal notes
- Archivist (100 Gamerscore) - Collect all of the Journal notes
- The Right Note (10 Gamerscore) - Clobber an enemy with a guitar
- Pest Control (10 Gamerscore) - Hit an enemy with a fly swatter
- Apple of Discord (10 Gamerscore) - Hit an enemy with an apple
- A Little Tumble (10 Gamerscore) - Push an enemy off a ledge
- Your Own Medicine (20 Gamerscore) - Disarm an enemy using the whip then use his weapon to knock him out
- Offensive Defense (10 Gamerscore) - Knock an enemy out using counters
- A Slippery Customer (10 Gamerscore) - Dodge a power punch
- A Mad Priest (20 Gamerscore) - Complete The Mad Priest Fieldwork
- A Savage Discovery (20 Gamerscore) - Complete A Savage Discovery Fieldwork
- A Nun in trouble (20 Gamerscore) - Complete A Nun in Trouble Fieldwork
- Secret of the Queen Mother (20 Gamerscore) - Complete Secret of the Queen Mother Fieldwork
- Sanctuary of the Guardians (20 Gamerscore) - Complete Sanctuary of the Guardians Fieldwork
- Savage Predicament (20 Gamerscore) - Complete Savage Predicament Fieldwork
- The Kid who Vanished (20 Gamerscore) - Complete The Kid who Vanished Fieldwork
- A Study in Fear (20 Gamerscore) - Complete A Study in Fear Fieldwork
- Lost in the Past (20 Gamerscore) - Complete Lost in the Past Fieldwork
- Little Horn (10 Gamerscore) - Eat a cornetto
- Bread is Life (10 Gamerscore) - Eat Aish Baladi bread
- Celestial Delight (10 Gamerscore) - Eat a star fruit
- Filling in the Blanks (10 Gamerscore) - Revisit a location
- Shutterbug (20 Gamerscore) - Take 50 photographs for the Journal.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Jon Nicholson is a Freelance Gaming Writer, specialising in the Call of Duty franchise. He previously worked for Gfinity, GGRecon and Red Bull writing a variety of gaming news and guides. Alongside his previous work, he's a Freelance News Writer for Esports Insider.