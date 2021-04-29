How to tame a raptor in Fortnite Season 6: Step-by-step easy guide
It's fairly easy to tame a raptor in Fortnite Season 6 if you follow our easy guide.
Published:
If you fancy yourself as Fortnite‘s answer to Chris Pratt’s character from Jurassic World, you may well be wondering where to find raptors in the game and how to tame them.
After all, taming raptors is one of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 7 Challenges, so many players will be trying to work out how to do this at the moment.
Boot up the game for yourself, head into Battle Royale mode, and heed our advice below – you’ll be a successful raptor tamer in no time!
How to find raptors in Fortnite
The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 map is a wild place, but it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a raptor. These vicious creatures come in pairs, and they have numerous spawn locations around The Island. Fans have spotted them at Stealthy Stronghold, Craggy Cliffs, The Spire, Misty Meadows, Retail Row and Boney Burbs. Some have suggested that raptors prefer rocky areas to grassy ones, but that isn’t a hard and fast rule! So if you want to find a raptor, it might take a bit of exploration time, but it’ll be worth it in the end.
How to tame a raptor in Fortnite
It’s fairly easy to tame a raptor, just follow these steps:
- Check you have animal meat in your inventory, this can be either boar, chicken or wolf meat is okay.
- Now head off to the wild regions of The Island, hunt about until you find a raptor.
- Right you have the raptor in your sights. Time to sneak up on the raptor, and throw meat to it.
- As the raptor eats the meat, get up close and personal. Press the interact button – ta da, that’s it tamed!
If you’ve followed these steps and had some good luck along the way, you should have successfully tamed a raptor – well done!
