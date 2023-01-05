In this list, you’ll find fan-made remakes of old Halo maps, maps based on real-world locations, maps recreated from other games, and more. There’s a lot of fun to be had with Halo Infinite’s Forge mode.

The best Halo Infinite Forge maps will transport you to recreations of real-world locations, areas from other games, and back to the best the Halo series has to offer. There are loads of user-created maps to try out in Forge and we’ve done our darndest to narrow it down to just seven of the very best.

If you’re looking to spice up your online map rotation or just want to see the best the Infinite community has to offer, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for our list of the seven best maps in Halo Infinite Forge.

The best Halo Infinite Forge maps

The best Forge maps in Halo Infinite come in all shapes and sizes. Each one should be a blast to play on, look stunning, or provide a good laugh.

There are tonnes of user-created maps on Halo Infinite Forge - many, many more than the seven listed below. These are just the ones we like best.

Without further ado, here are the RadioTimes.com team's picks for the best Halo Infinite Forge maps in no particular order:

Repul Soccer

Think Rocket League meets Halo Infinite but you’re on your feet, and you’ve got Repul Soccer. You can see the fun map and mode in action above and you can download the map here.

Hex A Gone

The Fall Guys X Halo Infinite crossover you need in your life. It’s a creative application of the Forge mode and shows what you can do with the map creating tool. You can download the map here and the mode here.

Eternity

This original map looks absolutely stunning and is a great example of the capabilities of Halo Infinite’s Forge mode. You can download the map here.

Bespin Platforms

The legendary Bespin Platforms map from Star Wars Battlefront is playable in Halo Infinite thanks to Forge mode. It’s a faithful recreation and is great fun to use in team deathmatch modes. You can download the map here.

Coagulation

This remake of Coagulation brings back the classic Halo 2 map (which itself is a remake of Blood Gulch from the OG Halo) and can be played in Capture the Flag and team deathmatch. Download the map right here.

Final Destination

Another game crossover, this time Super Smash Bros. Final Destination brings the classic arena into the game with grappling hooks and everything. Great for smaller matches with just a few players. Download the map here and the game mode here.

London: Infection

Finally we have London: Infection. This map is a fantastic recreation of the outskirts of London that can be played in 4v4 Infection mode. You can download it right here.

Of course, there are many other excellent custom maps in Halo Infinite that were created in Forge. These are just our favourites. It's always worth checking out the Halo Waypoint content browser to see what's new.

