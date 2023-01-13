One of these new additions is the aptly named Gun Van, a mobile alternative to your standard Ammu-Nation Store that comes with exclusive new weapons and discounted rates usually for higher Ranks.

While we're sitting waiting (not so) patiently for GTA 6 , GTA Online is still finding ways to expand and add new features.

The only problem is that being a Vapid Speedo van, this grey market supplier moves about, so you're going to have to locate them in order to get your hands on fresh products such as the brand new Rail Gun.

Here's how to find the Gun Van in GTA Online and purchase that flashy-looking Rail Gun.

Where to find Gun Van in GTA Online

The Gun Van location is the same for all players, however, the mobile gun store's position will randomly move to one of 30 different set spots every day – much like Madam Nazar in Red Dead Online.

At the time of writing (13th January) the Gun Van is located by the Great Ocean Highway and North Chumash. A Gun Van icon will appear on your map, though only when you are in a close enough proximity.

For a full list of Gun Van locations, check out the video below:

How to get the Rail Gun in GTA Online

Once you've found the Gun Van, you've done the hard work – all you need to know is walk up to the special Vapid Speedo, at which point the doors will pop open and you can interact with the vendor.

The Gun Van will sell weapons, Throwables and Body Armour. Some fans are excited at the possibility of being able to purchase Molotovs, but you'll have to head into the Weapons section for the Rail Gun.

The Rail Gun will cost $730,000, and come with the following customisation options:

Rounds x2 - $1,000

- $1,000 Black Tint - Free

Free Army Tint - $5,000

$5,000 Green Tint - $5,250

$5,250 Orange Tint - $5,500

$5,500 LSPD Tint - $5,750

$5,750 Pink Tint - $7,500

$7,500 Gold Tint - $10,000

$10,000 Platinum Tint- $12,500

The Gun Van's inventory will rotate every week, so you might want to get in quick if you're after the Rail Gun! GTA+ members will also get bigger discounts from the Gun Van if you're a few dollars short.

