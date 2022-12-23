GTA Online is some of the most fun we have had in a multiplayer setting, and swapping the city for the renegade world of the wild wild west seemed like a no brainer and a surefire way to capitalise on the success of what GTA gave us.

The massive success of GTA 5 and its online component, GTA Online, is still being felt today with a remaster released recently for the Xbox Series X and the PS5, and when we heard that Red Dead Redemption 2 was going to have a similar online mode, it was hard to contain our excitement.

But that wasn't quite the case, and Rockstar simply did not put as much effort into it, and when the updates stopped, so did a lot of the enthusiasm left for it. But does it at least have crossplay to give it the edge that GTA doesn't? Read on for the answer!

Is Red Dead Online crossplay?

Well, sadly, the answer is no – Red Dead Online is not a crossplay title. If you are still playing Red Dead Online, something many of us have long walked away from, then you can only team up with or fight against other players that are using the same platform as you.

We would like to think that crossplay would have been enabled had Red Dead Online been a massive success, but then GTA Online is not crossplay either and that is without a doubt a runaway train of a game in terms of success - so it was never likely to be on the cards here.

Not only that, though. Cross-generation play isn't even a thing in Red Dead Online, so it really is about as limited a game in terms of who you can play with as you can get, which is a real shame.

It is surprising that a massive studio like Rockstar has not implemented this yet when so many other studios have, but with GTA 6 on the way, and presumably with its own version of GTA Online, perhaps that will be the time that Rockstar catches up.

