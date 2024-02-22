It's been ported to modern consoles and it's received a few fresh licks of paint, but it still deserves praise for its longevity (its online mode is still hugely popular, too).

If you haven't played it already, we reckon 2024 should be the year you get around to it. Especially in preparation for GTA 6.

But what sort of an undertaking is this? How long is GTA 5? There are a few factors involved, so let's take a look.

How long is GTA 5?

There are many things to consider when looking at the length of a game. One of them is what kind of a gamer you are.

If you enjoy to stroll leisurely and take in the scenery, you'll finish it a lot slower than someone rushing through without a care for the views. So the times we're about to provide should be taken with a pinch of salt.

But how long, in general, does it take to finish GTA 5?

According to HowLongToBeat.com, the average time to finish the story on its own is 32 hours.

But if you're a gamer who aims to do absolutely everything in the game, it'll take you 83 1/2 hours.

So, consider those two things: how do you play, and do you aim to complete everything the game has to offer?

Either way, it isn't a short game. So don't expect to finish it in a weekend!

