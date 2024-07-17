Even though it may be over a decade old, GTA 5 has continued to sell by the truckload. Maybe it's to do with its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S re-releases, or maybe the announcement that GTA 6 is on the way, but fans everywhere have been flocking back to the city of Los Santos.

Whatever the case, interest has certainly not died down.

So, whether you're venturing into Rockstar's open world for the first time or returning after a good few years away, knowing where to find the best weapons can make a big difference to your gaming experience.

No matter if you want to help out civilians and become an everyday hero or just cause some mindless anarchy, we're here for you.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the best GTA 5 weapons and where to find them, spanning Los Santos to Sandy Shores and beyond.

GTA 5 weapons locations: Where to find the best weapons

GTA. Rockstar

There are more than 50 weapons in the base game of GTA 5, and that's where we'll be drawing our recommendations from – not GTA Online, as that features over 100 weapons and requires its own dedicated guide.

See below for our picks as to what to buy and where to get them.

AP Pistol

Price: $1,000

How to get: See video guide

A solid pistol that you don't need to break the bank to own. It's also generally one of the best for upgrades, so once you unlock them all, it can carry you through GTA 5 from start to finish. Find it at Ammu-Nation once the Three's Company main mission has been passed.

Special Carbine

Price: $14,750

How to get: See video guide

With 550 rounds per minute and a mag size of 30, the Special Carbine is arguably the best assault rifle in GTA 5 when you also take into account its reload speed and accuracy. Complete The Jewel Store Job main mission and this baby is all yours.

Rocket Launcher

Price: $6,500

How to get: See video guide

Sometimes all you need is a rocket launcher. It does exactly as intended, firing off an RPG and taking out pretty much anything in its way. Cars. Trucks. Boats. Choppers. Even a tank, if you use enough of them. The Rocket Launcher is available at Ammu-Nation once the Blitz Play main mission has been completed.

Railgun

Price: $250,000

How to get: See video guide

The Railgun is an experimental heavy weapon that was initially locked behind the GTA 5 Enhanced Edition before being added for purchase later on. It's one of the best weapons in the game due to its speed, range and damage dealt. Once the Minor Turbulence main mission has been completed, the Railgun can be found at Ammu-Nation for $250,000. So, not a cheap investment.

Stun Gun

Price: $100

How to get: See video guide

A more tactical approach can sometimes yield better results depending on the circumstances. That's why we're a fan of the Stun Gun, which can take out adversaries with one shot. It's not the fastest to reload, but as long as you play stealth, you'll be fine. Michael first gets access in the Monkey Business main mission before then being able to buy the weapon from Ammu-Nation.

Grenade Launcher

Price: $8,100

How to get: See video guide

For taking out vehicles and choppers, there's not a lot better than the Grenade Launcher. With an ammo capacity of 10 rounds, you need to be reasonably sparing when unleashing the weapon's full potential, but it can do a lot of damage from very little. The Grenade Launcher is made available after completing the Trevor Phillips Industries main mission, found at Ammu-Nation stores around the map.

Minigun

Price: $15,000

How to get: See video guide

For rate of fire, it doesn't get much better than the Minigun. Demolish multiple enemies and unarmoured vehicles in seconds. Just don't expect it to do anything serious to heavier vehicles like tanks. The Minigun is unlocked after completing The Paleto Score main mission. It can then be acquired from Ammu-Nation.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC.

