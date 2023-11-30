Netflix isn't done, though. It is soon set to bring one of the most popular franchises to its gaming catalogue: Grand Theft Auto.

This news comes as we wait for the immanent announcement of GTA 6.

Wondering when and how you can play GTA on Netflix? Let's take a look.

Which GTA games are coming to Netflix?

You'll soon be able to play the classic PlayStation 2 GTA trilogy through Netflix. That's Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City and San Andreas.

They're three of the best games from that era, and we can't wait for another excuse to replay them.

Check out the announcement tweet from Netflix:

Unfortunately, it's in the recent "Definitive Edition" incarnation, but we imagine we'll have the option to turn off the questionable updated aesthetics.

When does GTA come to Netflix?

The three games will arrive on Netflix on 14th December. If you're struggling for Christmas ideas, it might be worth gifting someone a Netflix subscription - especially if they're of the PlayStation 2 generation.

Or, if you're already a subscriber, you have plenty of time to warn the family you'll be busy conquering rivals' territory this Yuletide. You can pre-register now.

How can you play GTA with your Netflix subscription?

Netflix subscribers will be able to play the Grand Theft Auto trilogy by finding them on the mobile app. From here, it'll send you to either the App Store or Google Play to download it.

We assume this will be the case, because that's the system for current Netflix games of this size. If it turns out to be different, though, we'll be sure to let you know here!

