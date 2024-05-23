What is Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Mode? Multiplayer co-op explained
Ghost of Tsushima's Legends Mode has a surprising level of depth.
Almost four years have passed since the sensational Ghost of Tsushima landed on PS4 to both critical and fan acclaim. A recent launch on PC has helped a new wave of players experience the game – plus its free expansion, Legends Mode – for the first time. If this is you then we're envious at the Radio Times office as you are in for an almighty treat.
The game is set (surprisingly enough) on Tsushima Island, Japan, in 1274 against the backdrop of the first Mongol invasion. As a Samurai called Jin, you’re given the hefty task of mastering different forms of combat and fighting for the country’s independence against the marauders.
Boasting slick and glossy combat, a compelling story and a beautiful open-world, the game was lauded as an homage to the films of director Akira Kurosawa, whose filmography includes classics such as Seven Samurai and Ran.
Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and developed by Sucker Punch Productions, Ghost of Tsushima offered a memorable single-player experience. However, in October 2020, it received a free upgrade that added a new dynamic to the game.
Read on to find out everything you need to know about Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Mode.
What is Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Mode? Multiplayer missions explained
Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Mode is a co-operative multiplayer expansion that can be downloaded for free if you own the base game.
Up to four players can team up in a variety of modes and play as one of four character classes, choosing from a Samurai, a Ronin, an Assassin and a Hunter.
While the original game was rooted in history, Legends Mode's story missions focuses on elements of Japanese mythology, while Survival sees players fighting off waves of mythical creatures.
Aside from those two options, Legends also offers Raid which is a three-part mission experience where you need to survive as a team.
Rivals is the opposite and pits you against another two players (with your own companion). These modes are combat heavy, which isn't a bad thing as the action sequences are one of the game's best elements.
Aside from combat, there are also some traditional role-playing elements that include upgrading your characters' gear and skill set. For a free expansion, it has a surprising level of depth to it.
