Boasting slick and glossy combat, a compelling story and a beautiful open-world, the game was lauded as an homage to the films of director Akira Kurosawa, whose filmography includes classics such as Seven Samurai and Ran.

Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment and developed by Sucker Punch Productions, Ghost of Tsushima offered a memorable single-player experience. However, in October 2020, it received a free upgrade that added a new dynamic to the game.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Mode.

What is Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Mode? Multiplayer missions explained

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Mode is a co-operative multiplayer expansion that can be downloaded for free if you own the base game.

Up to four players can team up in a variety of modes and play as one of four character classes, choosing from a Samurai, a Ronin, an Assassin and a Hunter.

While the original game was rooted in history, Legends Mode's story missions focuses on elements of Japanese mythology, while Survival sees players fighting off waves of mythical creatures.

Aside from those two options, Legends also offers Raid which is a three-part mission experience where you need to survive as a team.

Rivals is the opposite and pits you against another two players (with your own companion). These modes are combat heavy, which isn't a bad thing as the action sequences are one of the game's best elements.

Aside from combat, there are also some traditional role-playing elements that include upgrading your characters' gear and skill set. For a free expansion, it has a surprising level of depth to it.

