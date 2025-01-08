But with the game being destined for mobile platforms only (both Android and iOS), you might have expected its graphics and gameplay to be fairly basic. Thankfully, this gameplay trailer looks a lot more like a console game than we expected!

Take a look below to see for yourself. Here's the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad gameplay trailer in full.

As you can see, the character models look really top notch, with the Queen of Thorns (also known as Lady Diana Rigg's Olenna Tyrell) looking like the spitting image of her TV counterpart.

The combat looks decent, as well, with plenty of blood splatter flying everywhere as the axe in hand makes contact with various enemies.

There also looks to be a little bit of exploration to be enjoyed, some basic puzzles, and a variety of mysteries to be solved.

Among the responses we've seen on IGN's YouTube and Discussing Film's X (formerly known as a Twitter), there are plenty of onlookers who are surprised to see a mobile game looking like this.

One fan wrote on YouTube, "IT'S A MOBILE GAME!!??"

Another added, "Looks crazy good for a mobile game."

Making a good point, one commenter replied, "A lot of people didn't know mobile games have improved technology. It's not all 2D games anymore."

Over on X, there was also surprise to be found. One poster said, "Wait what? The gameplay doesn't look that bad. I wasn't expecting that."

Another simply said, "Looks awesome."

Fans also started making comparisons. One said: "Looks like a Witcher in GoT universe. Super."

Another chimed in with, "Why does it look like Assassin's Creed Valhalla?"

There was also some skepticism to be seen. One commenter said, "This is not how the real gameplay will look, I'm sure."

Another joked, "Isn't this about 5 years too late?"

The game, if you were wondering, is set during the fourth season of the Game of Thrones TV show, with you playing as an original character on a hitherto unseen adventure.

If you want to take an early look at Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, you can sign up on the game's official website to take part in a beta test.

The beta will run from 16th January to 22nd January, with the full release expected to follow later in 2025. It'll certainly be interesting to see the reactions from early players. We'll bring you more coverage as we have it!

