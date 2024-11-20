The latest Game Awards event is sure to be full of ‘World Premieres’ and special guest appearances as always and should be worth a watch (if you’re happy to stay up until the small hours, that is).

Read on to find out when to watch The Game Awards 2024 in the UK and where to watch the livestream. You’ll also find the full list of nominations at the end of the page.

When are The Game Awards 2024?

The Game Awards 2024 livestream is taking place on Friday 13th December 2024 in the UK. In the US, meanwhile, The Game Awards 2024 event is on Thursday 12th December.

Pesky timezones giving us different dates, as per usual.

The event is free to watch for everyone around the world, provided you have internet access (which you do if you’re reading this).

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What UK time does The Game Awards start?

The Game Awards 2024 UK start time is 12:30am on Friday 13th December. Yep, you’ll have to pull something of an all-nighter to watch the event live on our wintry shores.

For those of you in the US, the livestreamed event will start at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT on Thursday 12th December.

Expect the event to last a few hours – the 2023 edition had a total runtime of over three and a half hours. Brew up a tea or coffee and have a snack ready if you’re planning on staying up to watch the whole thing.

How to watch The Game Awards

You can watch The Game Awards on a variety of different platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook Live, and Steam.

No matter where you watch The Game Awards 2024, it is completely free.

The full list of places you can watch The Game Awards is as follows:

YouTube

Twitch

X

Facebook Live

Steam

IGN

Gamespot

TikTok Live

Instagram Live

Kick

Google Play

Head to the official Game Awards YouTube Channel on 12th/13th December (US/UK) and you’ll find the livestream there.

Full list of The Game Awards 2024 nominees

Geoff Keighley has revealed the full list of The Game Awards 2024 nominees.

You can check out the nominations in the official YouTube video below:

Head to the official site to vote for your favourites.

We’ve also listed them all out for you below:

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Narrative

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Senua’s Sage: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

Astro Bot

Black Myth: Wukong

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Neva

Best Score and Music

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2

Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

Briana White - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle - Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2

Melina Juergens - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Best Ongoing

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Metal: Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Action/Adventure

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8

Best Family

Astro Bot

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Super Mario Party Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy

Age of Mythology: Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Best Adaptation

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Most Anticipated Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

Caseoh

Illojuan

Techo Gamerz

Typicalgamer

Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

33 - Neta Shapira

Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen

Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon

Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok

Zywoo - Mathieu Herbaut

ZMJJKK - Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

Bilibili Gaming

Gen.G

Navi

T1

Team Liquid

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.