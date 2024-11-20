The Game Awards 2024: Date, UK time, nominees and how to watch
Keighley's back.
As 2024 hurtles unceremoniously towards its inevitable end, we’re left with one last gaming celebration to potentially enjoy – The Game Awards 2024!
Yes, just like that spider you threw outside a week ago, Geoff Keighley is back. He’s spun another edition of The Game Awards on the World Wide Web and we now know its UK start date and time, how to watch it and what its full list of nominees is.
The latest Game Awards event is sure to be full of ‘World Premieres’ and special guest appearances as always and should be worth a watch (if you’re happy to stay up until the small hours, that is).
Read on to find out when to watch The Game Awards 2024 in the UK and where to watch the livestream. You’ll also find the full list of nominations at the end of the page.
When are The Game Awards 2024?
The Game Awards 2024 livestream is taking place on Friday 13th December 2024 in the UK. In the US, meanwhile, The Game Awards 2024 event is on Thursday 12th December.
Pesky timezones giving us different dates, as per usual.
The event is free to watch for everyone around the world, provided you have internet access (which you do if you’re reading this).
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What UK time does The Game Awards start?
The Game Awards 2024 UK start time is 12:30am on Friday 13th December. Yep, you’ll have to pull something of an all-nighter to watch the event live on our wintry shores.
For those of you in the US, the livestreamed event will start at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT on Thursday 12th December.
Expect the event to last a few hours – the 2023 edition had a total runtime of over three and a half hours. Brew up a tea or coffee and have a snack ready if you’re planning on staying up to watch the whole thing.
How to watch The Game Awards
You can watch The Game Awards on a variety of different platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook Live, and Steam.
No matter where you watch The Game Awards 2024, it is completely free.
The full list of places you can watch The Game Awards is as follows:
- YouTube
- Twitch
- X
- Facebook Live
- Steam
- IGN
- Gamespot
- TikTok Live
- Instagram Live
- Kick
- Google Play
Head to the official Game Awards YouTube Channel on 12th/13th December (US/UK) and you’ll find the livestream there.
Full list of The Game Awards 2024 nominees
Geoff Keighley has revealed the full list of The Game Awards 2024 nominees.
You can check out the nominations in the official YouTube video below:
Head to the official site to vote for your favourites.
We’ve also listed them all out for you below:
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua’s Sage: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Score and Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
- Briana White - Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle - Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens - Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Ongoing
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Action/Adventure
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Fighting
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
Best Family
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime!
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Sim/Strategy
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Content Creator of the Year
- Caseoh
- Illojuan
- Techo Gamerz
- Typicalgamer
- Usada Pekora
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- 33 - Neta Shapira
- Aleksib - Aleksi Virolainen
- Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon
- Faker - Lee Sang-hyeok
- Zywoo - Mathieu Herbaut
- ZMJJKK - Zheng Yongkang
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Toby Saunders is a freelance writer specialising in Video Game journalism. He has a wealth of experience in the field and is published on many different websites including PCGamesN, Nintendo Life and Pocket Tactics. He has a degree in Film Studies (he gets to write about Film and TV occasionally, too).