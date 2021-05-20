Where to build and destroy sand castles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 10

The tenth set of Fortnite weekly challenges for Chapter 2 Season 6 has arrived, and a couple of them require players to interact with sandcastles within Epic Games’ iconic battle royale game.

One of the Fortnite challenges this week tasks you with building three sandcastles, while the other one tells you to destroy three sandcastles. You should be able to do all of this in one match, as long as you don’t get whacked by another player midway through a task.

Read on, then, and we’ll tell you where to find sandcastles in Fortnite, how to build them, and how to destroy them!

Where to build sandcastles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

There are two main locations on the current Fortnite map where you can build sandcastles. One of them is the small beach just south-west of Holly Hedges (over on the left-hand side of the map). The other sandcastle-building location is just north of Dirty Docks (over on the right-hand side of the map, you’ll spot a little line of sand just above Dirty Docks).

At either of these locations, you should be able to spot the blue-coloured outlines of a few little sandcastles (like the ones in the image below). Walk up to one of these and press the interact button as prompted, and your character should build you a sandcastle. Do this three times and the challenge should be completed!

How to destroy sandcastles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

To make a matters more difficult, the sandcastles that you need to destroy are not the same sandcastles you have to build. There are two locations on the map where you will find pre-built, respawning sandcastles that you can smash to your heart’s content.

One of these locations is the beach at Craggy Cliffs, up at the top of the map. And the other beach where you’ll find destructible sandcastles is down at the bottom of the map, to the left of Misty Meadows.

Head to either of these locations and you should find some sandcastles that you can smash to bits. Do this three times and the challenge should mark as complete. And if you’re not sure if you’re doing it right, take a look at the video below.

