It brings with it the launch of Fortnite Ranked, which is an exciting new ranking system that will (hopefully) breathe new life into the hugely popular shooter.

Fortnite's long-awaited update 24.40 has finally arrived. And it's not just a cosmetic patch.

It's gone from strength to strength since its release in 2017, with collaborations with beloved franchises and popular musicians, to epic season finales.

So what exactly is Fortnite Ranked? We'll share all we know below.

What is the new Fortnite Ranked system?

Basically, Fortnite Ranked will introduce ranked play to the competitive modes for the first time in the game's history. Players will be able to progress through the ranks - much like in other shooters of this ilk - from Bronze to Unreal.

A player's starting rank will be decided by how well they perform in the first ranked match, so the pressure will be on!

Which Fortnite modes are ranked?

After the 24.40 update, the following modes will be ranked in the Battle Royale section:

Solo

Duos

Squads

And in the Zero build section of the game, the Duos mode will be ranked.

What are the rewards for Fortnite rankings?

As you might expect from Fortnite, this new ranking system will offer players a whole lot of cosmetic rewards. And new ones will become available every season.

With every ranked match you take part in, you'll get a Ranked Urgent Quest. Taking part in one of these will give you rewards. So it's goodies galore!

Where is the Fortnite Ranked leaderboard?

So where can we take a look at the leaderboard, to see who's the best of the best?

Take a look on its website here. We hope to see you on there some day!

