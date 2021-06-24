Fortnite patch notes: Today’s update should fix Xbox One crashing issues

It continues to be all go in the weird and wonderful world of Fortnite, which remains one of the leading games for giving us brand new content each week.

We are keeping on top of it as much as we can here, such as giving you all the details on the latest Fortnite weekly challenges and how to complete them.

One Fortnite update that came earlier this week seemed to cause one annoying issue for Xbox One players – the game kept crashing! Thankfully, a maintenance patch that came out today may well have fixed that!

Fingers are crossed that the issue is now behind us, but here is the lowdown on what has been happening and what should now be a problem of the past.

Fortnite patch notes today: Maintenance patch targets Xbox One problems

Earlier this week, there were numerous points where Fortnite was crashing on the Xbox, and one of the most common was when it was booted up.

The team at Epic Games was quickly made aware of the problem and put out a post a couple of days ago to say that they were working on it. It said: “We are investigating stability issues on Xbox One, such as crashes on startup or when loading into a match. We will update you when this has been resolved.”

Earlier today, following on from that statement, we got another Twitter update that indicated there was good news on the way:

We are deploying a maintenance patch on PC, PlayStation consoles and Xbox consoles to address stability issues on Xbox One and to fix the Combat Pro control layout issues.



We will let you know when the update is available on Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/j4YMCXTqam — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 24, 2021

As well as dealing with the Xbox problems, the patch has also been deployed to PC and PlayStation version of the games (a Nintendo Switch one is incoming soon) to also tackle issues with the Combat Pro control layout. Within an hour of that being announced, we got the good news that it has worked!

These issues have been solved with our latest maintenance patch on Xbox One. pic.twitter.com/FIcVrwpvso — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 24, 2021

So, if you have been growing tired of unexpected crashes while playing on the Xbox – why do they always seem to happen at the worst possible moments for us? – then the crash worry should be no more as the patch has taken care of it.

While annoying that it was a problem in the first place, we have to hand it to the team at Fortnite for getting the issue resolved in such a timely manner! Now we can get back to finishing those challenges for this week.

