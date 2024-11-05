Not only this, but we’ve only gone and made a guide on how to defeat Snoop Dogg as well, so that you can make full use of the XP changes – not that it will help you unlock the rarest skins in Fortnite , though…

As part of Chapter 2 Remix , there are a number of Hidden Gnomes scattered across the Fortnite map, and we’ve gone above and beyond to find them all for you.

But there’s plenty to keep us busy following the recent live event that ushered in Chapter 2 Remix. More than enough to keep us occupied until the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 5, that is.

If you do somehow manage to blitz through it all, you could have a gander at the best scary horror map codes in Fortnite if you’re not ready to say goodbye to Halloween yet.

But that’s quite enough yapping from us. Onto the Hidden Gnomes!

Where are the Hidden Gnomes in Fortnite?

Epic Games

There are 10 Hidden Gnomes located across the Chapter 2 Remix Island.

Finding a Hidden Gnome will award you 10,000 XP. As you get closer to a Gnome, an exclamation mark will appear on your screen.

Once all have been found, you’ll be awarded 20,000 XP for completing the quest.

Below is a list of every Hidden Gnome. Click on each to take you to how to find that particular Gnome!

Holly Hedges Hidden Gnome

Epic Games

A Hidden Gnome can be found in a house in the south-eastern corner of Holly Hedges. The Gnome is in the living room facing the TV.

Big tree east of Holly Hedges Hidden Gnome

Epic Games

Just to the east of Holly Hedges is another Gnome under a tree. You can see the house where the last one was from here.

Weeping Woods Hidden Gnome

Epic Games

Another Gnome can be found on a bridge overlooking a pond at the campsite in Weeping Woods.

Lazy Lake Waterfall Hidden Gnome

Epic Games

There’s a Gnome at the waterfall just north-west of Lazy Lake, which can be accessed in a couple of ways. You can drop down from above, but in the valley below is a teleporter that will transport you above.

Craggy Cliffs Hidden Gnome

Epic Games

Another Gnome can be found in a building in the south-western corner of Craggy Cliffs. The Gnome is behind the Big Shots coffee counter on the ground floor.

Beach Hidden Gnome

Epic Games

Just north-east of Craggy Cliffs is another Gnome found on the beach. They are standing underneath a red parasol.

Steamy Stacks pylon Hidden Gnome

Epic Games

Directly to the south of Steamy Stacks, a Gnome can be found underneath a pylon.

River-bend campfire Hidden Gnome

Epic Games

West of the Dirty Docks, a Gnome can be found at a campfire on the bend of a river.

Weather station solar panel Hidden Gnome

Epic Games

East of the Misty Meadows is the weather station, where a Gnome can be found. The Gnome can be found by a solar panel with its head buried in the snow.

Misty Meadows cabin Hidden Gnome

Epic Games

Directly south-west of the Misty Meadows, a Gnome can be found in the bathroom of a cabin.

