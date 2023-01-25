Our own review of the PS5 and PC game says that the game’s script is “absolutely drenched in the damp sort of ‘comedic’ dialogue" that has become increasingly common in games - think Avengers-style. So, while Forspoken may be a bit cringe-inducing at times it isn’t always bad. At least the actors do well with what they were given.

Forspoken is finally here - and you might just recognise some of its cast. The Square Enix-published open-world action RPG is causing some controversy with its banter and dialogue, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying its voice acting and strong cast.

The core cast always commits fully to the bit and it makes for a memorable experience, so props to them. And if you're playing through the game or have seen some clips on social media, you may well be wondering where you know them from. Read on to find out exactly that because as if by magic we know the full voice actors list and where you might know the Forspoken cast from.

Forspoken cast: Full list of voice actors

The core cast in Forspoken features a few recognisable names and faces, and we’ve got the complete list for you below, along with which character they voice in the game.

The full cast of Forspoken is as follows (in alphabetical order):

Anthony Skordi plays Robian Keen

plays Robian Keen Aylam Orian plays Daniel

plays Daniel Claudia Black plays Tanta Olas

plays Tanta Olas Debra Wilson plays Bellette Krau

plays Bellette Krau Ella Balinska plays Frey Holland

plays Frey Holland François Chau plays Treahy Duganur

plays Treahy Duganur Janina Gavankar plays Tanta Sila

plays Tanta Sila Jonathan Cake plays Cuff/Sussurus

plays Cuff/Sussurus Keala Settle plays Johedy Klavido

plays Johedy Klavido Kendal Rae plays Tanta Cinta

plays Tanta Cinta Lianna Liew plays Tanta Child/Lauren/Female Citizen

plays Tanta Child/Lauren/Female Citizen Michelle C Bonilla plays Lisa

plays Lisa Monica Barbaro plays Auden Keen

plays Auden Keen Nicki Micheaux plays Maya Bird

plays Maya Bird Pollyanna McIntosh plays Tanta Prav

plays Tanta Prav Samba Schutte plays Nathan

plays Nathan TJ Ramini plays Jennesh Hekkadi

plays Jennesh Hekkadi Tajinae Turner plays Olevia Liette

plays Olevia Liette Victoria Atkin plays Dax Viernost

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where do you know the Forspoken cast from?

Ella Balinska and Jonathan Cake. Image credit: Charley Gallay for Stringer/Getty, and Christopher Willard for Disney General Entertainment Content.

The cast in Forspoken might not be quite as impressive as the list for The Devil In Me, but it still carries a handful of recognisable names and voice talent. The star of the show and most recognisable is undoubtedly Ella Balinska, who portrays and voices protagonist Frey Holland.

You may well recognise Ella Balinska from her appearance in the short-lived 2022 Resident Evil Netflix series in which she plays Jade Wesker, or from the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot where she acts as Jane Kano. Balinska also portrayed Nyela Malik in TV series The Athena.

The other main voice and protagonist in Forspoken is provided by Jonathan Cake. He provides the voice of the Cuff/Sussurus, so you will hear him speaking a lot. You may recognise him from the Stargirl TV series in which he plays Richard Swift/The Shade across 15 episodes, 2016 mini-series Camping, and much more. He’s appeared in shows including Extras, Death in Paradise, The Affair, and others over the years.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Monica Barbaro, meanwhile, who plays Auden Keen in Forspoken, has appeared in smash-hit Top Gun: Maverick (in which she portrays Lt Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace), 13 episodes of Splitting Up Together as Lisa Apple, and in 10 episodes of The Good Cop as Cora Vasquez. You will see her, too, in a leading role in Paramount Plus film At Midnight.

You might recognise Anthony Skordi (who plays Robian Keen here) from his appearance as Frank in The Ghosts of Monday, Carlo Gambino in The Offer, and maybe even as Pythagoras in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. Keala Settle, who portrays Johedy Klavido in the game, you will know from The Greatest Showman and her performance as Lettie Lutz.

Janina Gavankar, who acts Tanta Sila, should be recognisable following her 16 episode-stint as Alison Namazi in The Morning Show, as Sinmara in God of War: Ragnarök, and from her 25 episodes in True Blood playing Luna Garza. Pollyanna McIntosh, meanwhile (who plays Tanta Prav in Forspoken), you may recognise from The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond in which she plays Anne, and as Queen Ælfgifu in Vikings: Valhalla.

If Farscape was your thing, you will recognise Claudia Black thanks to her 88 episodes playing Officer Aeryn Sun/Chiana/Dr Batina Fairchild. She also appeared in 29 episodes of Stargate SG-1 as Vala Mal Doran. Claudia plays Tanta Olas in Forspoken. Kendal Rae, who plays Tanta Cinta, you may recognise from Australian show The Shak, in which she played Picasso for 457 episodes.

TJ Ramini, who portrays Jennesh Hekkadi here, is recognisable from 11 episodes as Tarin Faroush in 24 and from 81 episodes of The Bill where he played DC Zain Nadir. François Chau (Treahy Duganur) has appeared in Lost as Dr Pierre Chang/Dr Marvin Candle/Dr Edgar Halliwax across 17 episodes and as Walter in The Tick, among other credits.

Victoria Atkin (who voices Dax Viernost in Forspoken) will be recognisable to soap opera fans as Jason/Jasmin Costello in Hollyoaks across 134 episodes. Nicki Micheaux (Maya Bird) might be recognisable thanks to her stint as Nia Bailey in In the Dark and 43 episodes portraying Jennifer Sutton in Lincoln Heights. Michelle C Bonilla, meanwhile, who plays Lisa, starred in 58 episodes of ER as Christine Harms.

With over 260 credits to her name, you’re bound to have heard Debra Wilson before. She is Bellette Krau in Forspoken but you would have heard her voice in the Star Wars Jedi games (Cere Junda), in Need for Speed Unbound (Mayer Stevenson), and in God of War: Ragnarök (Grýla). Finally, you might recognise Samba Schutte (Nathan) from his role as Roach in Our Flag Means Death.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.