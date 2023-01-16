However, after several delays, the upcoming action RPG is almost upon us and we're ready to get stuck into the brand-new original title and its fantasy world from the co-producers of Final Fantasy 15.

It feels like we've been waiting for Forspoken for a lifetime - with the latest title from Luminous Productions and Square Enix first announced in June 2020.

But when is the Forspoken release date and what can we expect from the game itself?

The Forspoken release date is Tuesday 24th January 2023, the developers from Luminous Productions have confirmed.

The co-producers of the game actually first scheduled the release of the game for May 2022, before it was pushed back to October 2022 as developers 'polished' the RPG.

However, this time, the launch of the game will be going ahead. Fingers crossed!

Can I pre-order Forspoken?

Yes! Forspoken is available to pre-order now. You'll find various versions of the game at Amazon, GAME or CD Keys.

The standard edition for both PS5 and PC costs £64.99 and comes with a tonne of bonuses - according to a tweet from Forspoken's official Twitter account, PS5 players can bag the following if they pre-order:

No Limits Cloak

Symbol Combo Necklace

Trigger Happy Nails

Crafting Starter Kit

Meanwhile, players who pre-order the PC version of the new game will receive:

Elite Cloak

Spectra Combo Necklace

Overclock Nails

A Deluxe Edition of Forspoken is also available for £89.99 and with additional content on top of the standard pre-order bonuses above, as well as a digital mini artbook and mini soundtrack.

Which consoles and platforms can I play Forspoken on?

Forspoken was first announced at the PS5 reveal in June 2020 - so unsurprisingly, the new RPG will be available on the console.

However, it will be completely console-exclusive to PS5 at launch, meaning hopeful players of the game will only have PC as their other gaming option.

When can Forspoken come to Xbox and Switch?

In terms of when Xbox and Switch owners will be able to get involved, it has been revealed that Forspoken will be available exclusively on PS5 until at least 23rd January 2025. Until, PS5 and PC are your only ways to play.

Sorry to all our other console-owning readers - you've got a bit of a wait ahead of you. These kind of 'timed exclusive' deals are becoming increasingly common as the new generation of console wars heats up.

Forspoken's gameplay and story details

Forspoken is a 'fish out of water' fantasy story which centres around a young woman named Frey Holland (played by Hollywood star Ella Balinska), who is plucked from modern day New York and transported to the mythical world of Athia by accident.

Armed with new found magical powers, Frey discovers that she has been brought to Athia as their 'last hope' and that she must try and defeat the evil Tantas, magical dictators who residents of the land live in fear of.

Thanks to 10 minute long gameplay demonstration that you can see above, players have already had a sneak peek at the game's combat and more.

Players can look forward to attacking enemies with magic and setting traps for them alongside using Frey's ability to perform 'magic parkour'.

Frey will have more and more magical abilities unlocked through the game, with help from allies – including her talking magical bracelet known as Cuff.

Is there a Forspoken trailer?

There is indeed - tune in below to see the cinematic trailer for Forspoken, while you wait for the Forspoken release date on 24th January.

