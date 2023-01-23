With detailed visuals full of effects and a large open-world to explore, it’s safe to say that you will need to own a beefy PC to run Forspoken . The official minimum and recommended specs back this up and then some. Your PC will need to be a beast to run the game at any level.

Now that Forspoken is launching into the world, PC owners are wanting to know if they can run the open-world Square Enix-published action RPG. Fortunately, both the minimum and recommended system specifications have been revealed and we know exactly how powerful your PC needs to be to run the game.

Read on below to discover the Forspoken minimum and recommended system requirements and whether your PC is powerful enough or not to run the game. You'll also need a lot of storage space to cram in a file of this size!

Forspoken PC: Minimum requirements

As per its Steam page, the Forspoken PC minimum requirements are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (after November 2019 update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (after November 2019 update) or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7 GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7 GHz or better) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 150 GB available space

It’s worth noting that the above minimum specs will only let you play Forspoken at 720p, 30fps. Yeah. You need a powerful PC for this game for sure if you want to get good visuals out of it in a solid resolution.

Forspoken PC: Recommended specs

The Forspoken PC recommended specs are as follows:

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (after November 2019 update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (after November 2019 update) or Windows 11 64-bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) or Inter Core i7-8700K (3.7 GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) or Inter Core i7-8700K (3.7 GHz or better) Memory: 24 GB RAM

24 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 150 GB SSD available space

If your PC matches the recommended specs above, you should be able to play Forspoken at 1440p, 30fps settings. If you’re looking for 4K visuals and 60fps, you will need to outpace these requirements quite handily.

Of course, you should be able to get higher graphical settings/framerates out of the recommended system requirements if you drop the resolution/framerate down. Given the rather astonishing system specs needed to run the game on minimum at 720p, we’d be surprised if this one ran on the Steam Deck.

Forspoken is not an easy (or cheap) game to run on PC. If you’ve got the rig to run it, go for it. If not, it may even end up cheaper to play the game on PS5 (don’t tell your PC gaming friends if you go for this). Unforgivable, we know, but an option nonetheless.

