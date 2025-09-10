Returning players won't need to be reminded that last year's FM25 ended up being cancelled, with the franchise's shift to a new game engine ultimately being a bigger, longer, more difficult job than the team at Sports Interactive initially anticipated.

And now, with the Football Manager social media accounts recently having lurched back to life, there's a big reason to celebrate.

As Sports Interactive has announced today, the FM26 release date has been confirmed as 4th November 2025.

This, of course, is slap-bang in the middle of the period in which fans would expect a new Football Manager game to drop.

On 4th November, the computer and console versions will launch across PC, Mac, Xbox and PS5. On that same date, the mobile version will arrive as a Netflix exclusive.

Nintendo Switch players will have to wait a little bit longer, with that version not slated to drop until 4th December 2025.

Here at Radio Times Gaming, we're very much looking forward to starting a new save and searching for new wonderkids (all the while fearing for our jobs).

Football Manager 2026 will see the introduction of women's football to the series, at long last, which is sure to open up some fun new avenues for players.

Sports Interactive gaffer Miles Jacobson said in a statement: “I’m honoured and delighted to be revealing Football Manager 26’s release date today.

“Setting Sports Interactive up for the next 20 years and beyond was an enormous undertaking but I couldn’t be prouder of the efforts of the whole team over the past two years.

“FM26 represents a landmark release in our quest to produce football management perfection and the whole studio is really excited to share it with the world.”

FM26 pre-orders are open now with a £49.99 RRP. Bring on November!

Indeed, it's nice to return to normal scheduling – it's been a long old wait since FM24 arrived in our lives, hasn't it?

