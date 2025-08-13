That's all changed, however, as we've just seen our first look at the brand-new in-game graphics, and they do look mightily impressive.

In a short clip posted to the official Football Manager Twitter account, we're treated to a short montage of live-action clips and some in-game footage, showing two teams walking out of the tunnel before a Premier League match.

Considering the almost faceless homunculi that Football Manager has used up until FM24, this does appear to be a tremendous upgrade.

One of the core reasons for FM25's delay, according to SI, is that the shift to the new Unity engine, which was supposed to provide the long-awaited graphical overhaul, had simply been too much work.

It is good to see, then, that that work appears to have paid off. Sure, we aren't talking FC 26 graphics, but compared to what we currently have in the game, this is a tremendous improvement.

As for the release date, we still have no news on that front, though as the tweet promises, the FM26 Match Day First Look is "coming soon".

We've certainly heard that before, and with SI being so roundly criticised by players for its poor communication regarding both FM25 and FM26, it will need to put in some effort to try and get fans back on board before FM26 launches, presumably later this year.

Until then, it's back to managing in the Romanian SuperLiga for me.

Football Manager 26 is scheduled to release in 2025.

