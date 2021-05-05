FIFA 21 TOTW 32 predictions: Will Gareth Bale lead the charge?

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 32 is nearly here, with EA set to reveal the latest squad of in-form players for the FIFA Ultimate Team game mode.

Inspired by real-life form, FIFA 21 TOTW 32 will bring together the best of the best from every position on the pitch, with these talented players getting boosted cards in packs throughout the week.

But which players will feature in FIFA 21 TOTW 32? Will Gareth Bale be one of them? Keep on reading for our full predictions, as well as the confirmed release date and time for the new TOTW.

When is the FIFA 21 TOTW 32 release date?

FIFA 21 TOTW 32 will arrive on Wednesday 5th May 2021, in keeping with EA’s usual tradition of dropping these little updates into the game on Wednesdays. If you’ve been looking for new things to do in FIFA this week, then, why not try to recruit some of the new TOTW players for your FUT squad?

What time does FIFA 21 TOTW 32 drop?

Again, EA is sticking to tradition here, with FIFA 21 TOTW 32 very much expected to land at around 6pm UK time. This is ideal if you’re finishing work or coming home from school around this time, as it means you won’t have to wait long to check out the new TOTW.

FIFA 21 TOTW 32 predictions

You can rule out anyone that appeared in FIFA 21 TOTW 31 (because players don’t turn to appear two weeks in a row) and you can also rule out everyone that didn’t play (such as TOWIE star Mark Wright, whose Crawley Town career has gone very quiet of late).

That still leaves plenty of potential picks for EA, though! Spurs fans, for example, will be hoping that Serge Aurier and Gareth Bale are both considered, after their terrific link-up play helped Tottenham trounce Sheffield United 4-0 on Sunday.

PSG’s Neymar could be in with a shout, too, having nabbed a goal and an assist during a 2-1 win over Lens on Saturday. There are already Neymar skins in Fortnite, so this could be a double-whammy of gaming accolades for the player!

Sam Johnstone of Wolves, Eder Militão of Real Madrid and Kike García of Eibar has also been in fine form. Riyad Mahrez of Man City is a good call as well, thanks to his two goals against PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Looking for more FIFA fun? While we wait for the FIFA 22 release date, Don’t forget that the FIFA 21 Team of the Season squads have also begun to be revealed!

