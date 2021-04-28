FIFA 21 TOTW 31 is nearly here: Latest predictions, release date countdown

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 31 is nearly here, with the release date countdown ticking down as EA prepares to reveal its latest squad of in-form players.

The latest weekly treat that will keep FIFA fans busy in the Ultimate Team game mode, FIFA 21 TOTW 31 will feature boosted cards for players whose real-life form has put them on the map over the last seven days.

But when does FIFA 21 TOTW 31 drop, and which players can you expect to appear? Read on for all the details!

When is the FIFA 21 TOTW 31 release date?

The FIFA 21 TOTW 31 release date is Wednesday 28th April 2021, keeping in the tradition of EA releasing these content drops on Wednesdays. As ever, this mid-week drop will give fans a new reason to jump into FUT and try to bolster their team.

What time does FIFA 21 TOTW 31 drop?

As usual, 6pm UK time is the precise time that you can expect the reveal to occur. We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as EA lifts the lid on this week’s TOTW choices, so come back later for more info!

FIFA 21 TOTW 31 predictions

There are plenty of players for EA to choose from, especially considering that TOTW takes into consideration all the major leagues in the world.

That being said, you can rule out anyone who appeared in FIFA 21 TOTW 30 (because players don’t tend to appear in successive weeks). You can also rule out anyone that didn’t play, or simply played badly. (We’re still praying for the day that TOWIE’s Mark Wright appears in TOTW, despite the fact he’s one of the worst-rated players in the game).

In terms of predictions, one player we’d really love to see featured is Burnley’s Chris Wood, who played a near-perfect game against Wolves – he scored a hattrick and also made an assist.

Dimitri Payet of Marseille is also a good shout, with his two goals against Reims surely being enough to get him noticed at FIFA HQ.

Ondrej Duda of FC Koln is also worth considering, seeing as he scored twice against Augsburg. He did also pick up a yellow card, though, which could work against him.

Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Nice’s Alexis Claude Maurice and VfB Stuttgart’s Gregor Kobel also turned heads with their form during the week.

Check back here tonight and we’ll share the new squad when it’s revealed. And don’t forget, there are also various FIFA 21 Team of the Season squads to enjoy!

