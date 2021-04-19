FIFA 21 TOTS Community Vote: Where to cast your vote, and when the deadline is

It’s that time of the year again when EA Sports asks for fans to vote in its FIFA Team of the Season poll, which will define the official TOTS line-up.

This yearly moment in the FIFA calendar makes a nice change of pace from the EA-mandated FIFA Team of the Week reveals, with fans getting to cast their own TOTS votes and make a collective choice on which players are best.

If you haven’t cast your vote yet, what are you waiting for? Read on for all the essential details on how to have your say in the FIFA 21 TOTS, and when the deadline will be.

How to vote for the FIFA 21 TOTS

To cast your vote in the FIFA 21 TOTS poll, you need to click over to the official FIFA website. There you’ll find a squad selection page, much like you’d use in the FIFA Ultimate Team game mode. Simply select your top picks from the nominees, bringing together your favourite 11 players in one squad, then click ‘Submit Vote’ and you’re done!

When is the FIFA 21 TOTS deadline?

EA has confirmed that the FIFA 21 TOTS vote will take place from Friday 16th April until Wednesday 21st April, so you only have until the middle of this week to have your say in proceedings. We can’t find a confirmed closing time anywhere, so you’d be wise to get the votes in sooner rather than later.

Read more: EA confirms the FIFA 21 TOTW 29 squad

Who are the FIFA 21 TOTS nominees?

EA has revealed the following nominees for each position, meaning the players listed below are the only ones you can select for your TOTS squad:

FIFA 21 TOTS: Nominated Goalkeepers

Álex Remiro – Real Sociedad

Alphonse Areola – Fulham

Walter Benítez – OGC Nice

Alessio Cragno – Cagliari

Péter Gulácsi – RB Leipzig

Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray

Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City

FIFA 21 TOTS: Nominated Defenders

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio

David Alaba – Bayern München

Ridle Baku – VfL Wolfsburg

Emre Can – Borussia Dortmund

Lucas Digne – Everton

Connor Goldson – Rangers

Ko Itakura – FC Groningen

James Justin – Leicester City

Kang Sang Woo – Pohang Steelers

Johan Larsson – IF Elfsborg

Roberto Lopes – Shamrock Rovers

Gianluca Mancini – Roma FC

Philipp Max – PSV

Tyrone Mings – Aston Villa

Filip Mladenović – Legia Warszawa

Nordi Mukiele – RB Leipzig

Romain Perraud – Stade Brestois 29

Espen Ruud – Odds Ballklubb

Alexander Scholz – FC Midtjylland

Marcos Senesi – Feyenoord

Ahmed Sharahili – Al Shabab

Nicolás Tagliafico – Ajax

Edmond Tapsoba – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United

Kurt Zouma – Chelsea

FIFA 21 TOTS: Nominated Midfielders

Farid Boulaya – FC Metz

Bruno Costa – Paços de Ferreira

Federico Chiesa – Piemonte Calcio

Anders Christiansen – Malmö FF

Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid

Embarba – RCD Espanyol

Fayçal Fajr – Sivasspor

Konstantinos Fortounis – Olympiacos

Ryan Gauld – Farense

Jonas Hofmann – Borussia M’gladbach

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur

Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş

Gaël Kakuta – RC Lens

Lee Jae Sung – Holstein Kiel

Michael Liendl – Wolfsberger AC

Manuel Locatelli – Sassuolo

Marco Mancosu – Lecce

Gonzalo Martínez – Al Nassr

Merino – Real Sociedad

Olimpiu Moruțan – FCSB

Tanguy Ndombele – Tottenham Hotspur

Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig

Luis Romo – Cruz Azul

Sercan Sararer – Türkgücü München

Téji Savanier – Montpellier HSC

Louis Schaub – FC Luzern

Oliver Skipp – Norwich City

Naïm Sliti – Al Ettifaq

Viktor Tsygankov – Dynamo Kyiv

Federico Valverde – Real Madrid

Hans Vanaken – Club Brugge

Jordan Veretout – Roma FC

Wu Xi – Shanghai Greenland Shenhua

Piotr Zieliński – Napoli

FIFA 21 TOTS: Nominated Attackers

Michail Antonio – West Ham United

Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers

Leon Bailey – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Harvey Barnes – Leicester City

Mohamed Bayo – Clermont Foot

Andrea Belotti – Torino

Robert Berić – Chicago Fire FC

Patson Daka – RB Salzburg

Siriki Dembele – Peterborough United

Boulaye Dia – Stade de Reims

Odsonne Edouard – Celtic

Everaldo – Kashima Antlers

Rogelio Funes Mori – Monterrey

Mario Gavranović – Dinamo Zagreb

Josip Iličić – Atalanta

Stanislav Iljutcenko – Pohang Steelers

Joselu – Deportivo Alavés

Tino Kadewere – Olympique Lyonnais

Moise Kean – Paris Saint-Germain

Jan Kuchta – Slavia Praha

Noa Lang – Club Brugge

Jordan Larsson – Spartak Moskva

Jamie Maclaren – Melbourne City

Kaoru Mitoma – Kawasaki Frontale

Negredo – Cádiz CF

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma FC

Lior Refaelov – Antwerp

Ricardo Horta – Braga

Ricardo Lopes – Shanghai SIPG

Luis Miguel Rodríguez – Colón

Miroslav Stevanović – Servette FC

Jonas Wind – FC København

Burak Yılmaz – LOSC Lille

Duván Zapata – Atalanta

And that’s your lot! Don’t forget to cast your FIFA 21 TOTS vote on the official EA website before the deadline on Wednesday.

