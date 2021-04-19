FIFA 21 TOTS Community Vote: Where to cast your vote, and when the deadline is
EA Sports needs your help to pick its FIFA 21 Team of the Season.
Published:
It’s that time of the year again when EA Sports asks for fans to vote in its FIFA Team of the Season poll, which will define the official TOTS line-up.
This yearly moment in the FIFA calendar makes a nice change of pace from the EA-mandated FIFA Team of the Week reveals, with fans getting to cast their own TOTS votes and make a collective choice on which players are best.
If you haven’t cast your vote yet, what are you waiting for? Read on for all the essential details on how to have your say in the FIFA 21 TOTS, and when the deadline will be.
How to vote for the FIFA 21 TOTS
To cast your vote in the FIFA 21 TOTS poll, you need to click over to the official FIFA website. There you’ll find a squad selection page, much like you’d use in the FIFA Ultimate Team game mode. Simply select your top picks from the nominees, bringing together your favourite 11 players in one squad, then click ‘Submit Vote’ and you’re done!
When is the FIFA 21 TOTS deadline?
EA has confirmed that the FIFA 21 TOTS vote will take place from Friday 16th April until Wednesday 21st April, so you only have until the middle of this week to have your say in proceedings. We can’t find a confirmed closing time anywhere, so you’d be wise to get the votes in sooner rather than later.
Who are the FIFA 21 TOTS nominees?
EA has revealed the following nominees for each position, meaning the players listed below are the only ones you can select for your TOTS squad:
FIFA 21 TOTS: Nominated Goalkeepers
- Álex Remiro – Real Sociedad
- Alphonse Areola – Fulham
- Walter Benítez – OGC Nice
- Alessio Cragno – Cagliari
- Péter Gulácsi – RB Leipzig
- Fernando Muslera – Galatasaray
- Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City
FIFA 21 TOTS: Nominated Defenders
- Francesco Acerbi – Lazio
- David Alaba – Bayern München
- Ridle Baku – VfL Wolfsburg
- Emre Can – Borussia Dortmund
- Lucas Digne – Everton
- Connor Goldson – Rangers
- Ko Itakura – FC Groningen
- James Justin – Leicester City
- Kang Sang Woo – Pohang Steelers
- Johan Larsson – IF Elfsborg
- Roberto Lopes – Shamrock Rovers
- Gianluca Mancini – Roma FC
- Philipp Max – PSV
- Tyrone Mings – Aston Villa
- Filip Mladenović – Legia Warszawa
- Nordi Mukiele – RB Leipzig
- Romain Perraud – Stade Brestois 29
- Espen Ruud – Odds Ballklubb
- Alexander Scholz – FC Midtjylland
- Marcos Senesi – Feyenoord
- Ahmed Sharahili – Al Shabab
- Nicolás Tagliafico – Ajax
- Edmond Tapsoba – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka – Manchester United
- Kurt Zouma – Chelsea
FIFA 21 TOTS: Nominated Midfielders
- Farid Boulaya – FC Metz
- Bruno Costa – Paços de Ferreira
- Federico Chiesa – Piemonte Calcio
- Anders Christiansen – Malmö FF
- Ángel Correa – Atlético de Madrid
- Embarba – RCD Espanyol
- Fayçal Fajr – Sivasspor
- Konstantinos Fortounis – Olympiacos
- Ryan Gauld – Farense
- Jonas Hofmann – Borussia M’gladbach
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur
- Atiba Hutchinson – Beşiktaş
- Gaël Kakuta – RC Lens
- Lee Jae Sung – Holstein Kiel
- Michael Liendl – Wolfsberger AC
- Manuel Locatelli – Sassuolo
- Marco Mancosu – Lecce
- Gonzalo Martínez – Al Nassr
- Merino – Real Sociedad
- Olimpiu Moruțan – FCSB
- Tanguy Ndombele – Tottenham Hotspur
- Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
- Luis Romo – Cruz Azul
- Sercan Sararer – Türkgücü München
- Téji Savanier – Montpellier HSC
- Louis Schaub – FC Luzern
- Oliver Skipp – Norwich City
- Naïm Sliti – Al Ettifaq
- Viktor Tsygankov – Dynamo Kyiv
- Federico Valverde – Real Madrid
- Hans Vanaken – Club Brugge
- Jordan Veretout – Roma FC
- Wu Xi – Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
- Piotr Zieliński – Napoli
FIFA 21 TOTS: Nominated Attackers
- Michail Antonio – West Ham United
- Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers
- Leon Bailey – Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Harvey Barnes – Leicester City
- Mohamed Bayo – Clermont Foot
- Andrea Belotti – Torino
- Robert Berić – Chicago Fire FC
- Patson Daka – RB Salzburg
- Siriki Dembele – Peterborough United
- Boulaye Dia – Stade de Reims
- Odsonne Edouard – Celtic
- Everaldo – Kashima Antlers
- Rogelio Funes Mori – Monterrey
- Mario Gavranović – Dinamo Zagreb
- Josip Iličić – Atalanta
- Stanislav Iljutcenko – Pohang Steelers
- Joselu – Deportivo Alavés
- Tino Kadewere – Olympique Lyonnais
- Moise Kean – Paris Saint-Germain
- Jan Kuchta – Slavia Praha
- Noa Lang – Club Brugge
- Jordan Larsson – Spartak Moskva
- Jamie Maclaren – Melbourne City
- Kaoru Mitoma – Kawasaki Frontale
- Negredo – Cádiz CF
- Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma FC
- Lior Refaelov – Antwerp
- Ricardo Horta – Braga
- Ricardo Lopes – Shanghai SIPG
- Luis Miguel Rodríguez – Colón
- Miroslav Stevanović – Servette FC
- Jonas Wind – FC København
- Burak Yılmaz – LOSC Lille
- Duván Zapata – Atalanta
And that’s your lot! Don’t forget to cast your FIFA 21 TOTS vote on the official EA website before the deadline on Wednesday.
