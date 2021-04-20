FIFA 21 TOTW 30: Release date countdown, predictions and more news

FIFA 21 TOTW 30 is just around the corner, with EA Sports gearing up to reveal the latest selection of real-life players who’ll be honoured in the Ultimate Team game mode.

Advertisement

This week’s TOTW comes at a time when the footballing world has been turned upside down. For the time being, nobody is sure how the newly revealed European Super League will impact FIFA 22.

Meanwhile, FIFA 21 is carrying on as normal, with the Team of the Season vote currently open and another Team of the Week soon to be revealed.

Who will make the cut for FIFA 21 TOTW 30, and when will the full squad be revealed? Keep on reading to find out all the essential info.

FIFA 21 TOTW 30 release date countdown

There’s not too long to wait for FIFA 21 TOTW 30, with EA Sports expected to unveil the new Team of the Week lineup on Wednesday 21st April 2021. In keeping with the usual tradition, this mid-week treat should keep us entertained while we wait for the weekend to come around.

What time does FIFA 21 TOTW 30 drop?

As is the norm at the moment, you should expect EA Sports to announce FIFA 21 TOTW 30 on or around 6pm UK time. The days of 3pm drops are gone, with an early evening timeslot being preferred by EA in recent months. It’s a nice way to end the working day!

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

FIFA 21 TOTW 30 predictions

Everyone knows that TOWIE’s Mark Wright is one of the worst players in FIFA 21, but who are some of the best ones? Which players will make the cut for TOTW 30, based on their current real-life form?

We can rule out everyone who appeared in FIFA 21 TOTW 29, because players don’t tend to appear two weeks in a row. But that still leaves plenty of space for predictions!

It seems very likely that Athletico Madrid will be in for a lot of love. They romped to a 5-0 win over Eibar on Sunday, with Ángel Correa and Marcos Llorente both scoring twice, and Yannick Carrasco scoring once. You’d expect at least one of them to appear here!

Leon Bailey of Bayer Leverkusen could be in with a shout, as well, having netted twice against FC Koln during a 3-0 win on Saturday.

In the more defensive positions, Hummels of Borussia Dortmund and Courtois of Real Madrid both impressed in their recent fixtures, as did Lirola of Marseille.

As for the Premier League, Manchester United’s Greenwood put two past Burnley on Sunday, and Kane from Spurs also bagged a brace against Everton.

Those are our FIFA 21 TOTW 30 predictions, then, but only time will tell which ones (if any) were right! To find out, join us back here on Wednesday at 6pm, when EA Sports will reveal the official TOTW squad.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide. The Radio Times Easter issue is out now.