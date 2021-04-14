FIFA 21 TOTW 29 arrives today: Release time, predictions, countdown

FIFA 21 TOTW 29 will be announced today, as EA Sports continues its weekly tradition of highlighting those players whose real-life form on the pitch has been outstanding over the last seven days.

There’s always something to do in FIFA – whether you’re trying to sign TOWIE star Mark Wright for your Career Mode team, or taking part in the latest squad-building challenges – and the Ultimate Team game mode’s Team of the Week reveal is a weekly moment that always turns fans’ heads.

Last week, Jesse Lingard was among the picks for FIFA 21 TOTW 28. But who will make the selection for FIFA 21 TOTW 29? Keep on reading for our predictions, and all the essential info.

FIFA 21 TOTW 29 release date countdown

FIFA 21 TOTW 29 has a confirmed release date of Wednesday 14th April 2021, keeping in the current tradition of EA Sports revealing its latest Team of the Week slap-bang in the middle of the working week. As ever, it’s a little treat that should tide us over nicely on our way to the weekend.

What time does FIFA 21 TOTW 29 drop?

The countdown is nearly over and there’s not long to wait, because FIFA 21 TOTW 29 should be revealed at 6pm UK time this evening. This is the standard Team of the Week time slot at the moment, with 6pm becoming the preferred drop time last year. Long-terms fans may remember that it used to be 3pm, back in the day, but at the moment it tends to be a 6pm reveal.

FIFA 21 TOTW 29 predictions

While we wait for EA Sports to reveal the official TOTW 29 line-up, it’s time to lay some of our own picks on the line as predictions!

Wahbi Khazri of Saint-Etienne might be a good choice, seeing as he scored three goals against Bordeaux this week, and was widely regarded as the man of the match in that game.

Arsenal’s Lacazette is worth keeping an eye on, too, having netted twice against Sheffield United. Chelsea’s Pulisic is another wise pick – he scored twice against Crystal Palace and played a solid 90-minutes against Porto.

In more defensive positions, Semedo of Wolves and Maignan of Lille both performed well in their respective matches, and so they could be in with a shout as well.

Of course, only time will tell who EA chooses to pick for TOTW 29. Join us back here at 6pm when we’ll see if our predictions were right.

