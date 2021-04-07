FIFA 21 St Juste SBC: How to complete the FUT Birthday squad-building challenge

It may have felt like it has been around forever, but FIFA Ultimate Team has only been a part of the EA FIFA series since 2009 – but that does mean that it is 12 years old this year and is about to enter its rebellious teenage years.

To mark the occasion, FIFA’s FUT Birthday event has been giving us player cards that have a five-star upgrade to either their skill moves or their weak foot rating – a pretty significant boost to their abilities.

Jeremiah St. Juste from Mainz 05 is the latest addition and his card is available through the squad-building challenge menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team as part of the second set of FUT Birthday cards.

But to be able to get the card, there are a few things you will need to know – including the cost. Keep reading to learn all!

How to complete the FIFA 21 St Juste SBC

To complete the FUT Birthday St. Juste Squad-building challenges, three squads will need to be built.

The first of these is a Netherlands squad, which must include at least one player from the Netherlands. This squad needs a minimum Team Overall Rating of 83, and a minimum Team Chemistry score of 75.

The second SBC you’ll need to complete is the Bundesliga one. You need at least one player from the Bundesliga, at least one Team of the Week player, a Team Overall Rating of at least 84, and a Team Chemistry score of at least 70.

And the third SBC requires you to build an 86-rated squad. The Team Overall Rating must be 86 or more, and the Team Chemistry score must be at least 60.

Not sure how you’re going to achieve that? Keep on reading and we’ll break down how you can make it happen!

As usual, the automatic Squad Builder tool in the game should come in handy as you look to build squads that fit the necessary criteria. But it never hurts to get advice from the experts.

According to the FIFA stats savants at FUTBIN, this is the best and cheapest way to complete the FIFA 21 St Juste SBC:

Netherlands

GK: Pau López 83-rated (Roma)

Pau López 83-rated (Roma) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Nicolás Tagliafico 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) CB: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CDM: Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis)

Idrissa Gueye 84-rated (Betis) CM: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés)

Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés) LW : Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) RW: Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pablo Sarabia 81-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Aitor Cantalapiedra 83-rated (Panathinaikos)

Bundesliga

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) LB: Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Juan Bernat 83-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Marquinhos 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marquinhos 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) RB: Mário Fernandes 84-rated (CSKA Moscow)

Mário Fernandes 84-rated (CSKA Moscow) CDM: Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Danilo Pereira 82-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig)

Konrad Laimer 82-rated (RB Leipzig) CAM: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CAM : Memphis Depay 85-rated (Lyon)

: Memphis Depay 85-rated (Lyon) CAM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (RB Leipzig) ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

86-rated Squad

GK: Hugo Lloris 84-rated (Tottenham)

Hugo Lloris 84-rated (Tottenham) LB: Andrew Robertson 87-rated (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson 87-rated (Liverpool) CB: Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City)

Aymeric Laporte 87-rated (Manchester City) CB: Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa)

Mattia Perin 82-rated (Genoa) RB: Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Keylor Navas 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LM: Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao)

Iker Muniain 83-rated (Athletic Bilbao) CDM: Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea)

Jorginho 83-rated (Chelsea) CDM: Marco Verratti 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verratti 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) RM : Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

: Ángel Di María 87-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal)

Gerard Moreno 83-rated (Villarreal) ST: Fernando Pacheco 82-rated (Deportivo Alavés)

And that’s it! Of course, you don’t need to follow those suggestions exactly. You can use any players you want as long as you hit the required criteria of the SBC. Whichever way you choose to do it, the boosted St Juste card will be well worth it.

