FIFA 21 TOTW 28 is nearly here: Predictions, release time and latest news

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 28 is nearly upon us, which means EA Sports will be revealing a new set of players whose real-life form is worthy of recognition.

You’ll be able to play against this team in the FIFA Ultimate Team mode, and you’ll also have a chance of recruiting these stars for your own squad through FUT packs.

Last week, Arsenal’s Aubameyang was among the players picked for TOTW 27. But who will make the cut for TOTW 28? Keep on reading for all of the essential info.

FIFA 21 TOTW 28 release date countdown

FIFA 21 TOTW 28 has a confirmed release date of Wednesday 7th April 2021. That’s in keeping with EA’s tradition of revealing the new Team of the Week on a Wednesday. As usual, then, it’ll be a mid-week treat to help us get through hump day!

What time does FIFA 21 TOTW 28 drop?

As usual, you can expect FIFA 21 TOTW 28 to be revealed at around 6pm UK time, when the update will drop in the Ultimate Team game mode and you’ll be able to jump on in and pit your wits against this talented team of players. Drops used to happen at 3pm, but 6pm has been the norm for a while now.

FIFA 21 TOTW 28 predictions

As ever, there’s a bit of fun to be had in making some predictions, while we wait for EA Sports to reveal the official line-up for FIFA 21 TOTW 28.

Trezeguet from Aston Villa bagged two goals at the weekend, which could be enough to warrant his inclusion in TOTW 28.

Diogo Jota from Liverpool also scored twice over the long weekend, so he could be in with a shout too.

In the Championship, playmaker Emi Buendia of Norwich turned some heads as the Canaries stormed to a 7-0 win over Huddersfield, and his teammate Teemu Pukki scored a hattrick.

It’s also worth remembering that TOTW players can come from any country or team. Let’s not forget that Vinicius Junior scored twice for Real Madrid in the Champions League last night. Could he get the TOTW nod?

Once again, it doesn’t seem wise to expect an appearance from TOWIE star Mark Wright, who was recently added to the game as one of its worst players.

We’ll update this page later today, when EA confirms the TOTW 28 lineup, and it’ll be interesting to see if our predictions were right!

