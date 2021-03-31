FIFA 21 TOTW 27: Latest predictions, release date and time countdown

It’s nearing that time of the week again when fans of FIFA 21 rush into the game to check out the new Team of the Week. But who will star in the 27th edition of this season’s TOTW?

Hardened FIFA fans will know that TOTW is a huge part of the FIFA Ultimate Team game mode, and every week EA picks a new set of players (based on their real-life form) to highlight in Ultimate Team as part of the new Team of the Week. You can play against this team if you dare, and you can also try to recruit its players for your own squad through packs.

FIFA 21 TOTW 27 is an interesting one, following on from an international break rather than a standard set of league fixtures. But who will be honoured this week, and when will the new TOTW drop? Keep on reading to find out everything we know on the matter.

FIFA 21 TOTW 27 release date countdown

The release date for FIFA 21 TOTW 27 is Wednesday, 31st March 2021, keeping in line with the current tradition – EA Sports always reveals the new Team of the Week as a mid-week treat for fans, and it’s a nice little incentive to bring people back into the game on ‘humpday’.

What time does FIFA 21 TOTW 27 drop?

You can expect FIFA 21 TOTW 27 to arrive at around 6pm tonight in the UK. This is par for the course at the moment, with EA Sports generally releasing the update just as the average working day comes to a close. That’s your evening sorted, then!

FIFA 21 TOTW 27 predictions

While we wait for EA to reveal the official picks for this week’s TOTW cards, it’s time to make some predictions!

One player that seems like a shoo-in is Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrović, who has been scoring goals for fun while on international duty with Serbia.

With a keen eye on the England camp, RadioTimes.com‘s Sport Editor Michael Potts also predicts that Mason Mount and Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be in with a chance of inclusion in this week’s TOTW.

Joe Rodon of Spurs also made a big splash in the recent Wales fixtures, which could work in his favour with regards to FIFA TOTW. (Only time will tell if it gets him into the Spurs starting XI, though.)

One person we can rule out, as usual, is TOWIE star Mark Wright. He was recently added to FIFA as one of its worst players on the record.

We’ll update this article tonight with the full list of confirmed cards, and it’ll be interesting to see if any of our predictions are correct!

