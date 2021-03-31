What channel is England v Poland World Cup qualifier match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England host Poland in a bid to sign off from international duty with a 100 per cent record.

Boss Gareth Southgate has enjoyed a smooth ride over the last week following comfortable 5-0 and 2-0 victories over San Marino and Albania respectively.

Many will be keen to see how Southgate sets up his men, and how strong he chooses to line up, with Euro 2020 around the corner and time running out for fringe players to impress.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is making the most of his time with the squad having scored three in the last two games and is seen as a terrific back-up option to Harry Kane up front.

Poland represent a greater challenge than England previous opponents this week, though without the injured Robert Lewandowski, they look hampered going into this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Poland on TV and online.

When is England v Poland on TV?

England v Poland will take place on Wednesday 31st March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

England v Poland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including Northern Ireland v Bulgaria on Wednesday evening.

What TV channel is England v Poland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 7:15pm.

How to live stream England v Poland online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Poland team news

England predicted XI: Pope, James, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Mount, Lingard, Sterling, Kane.

Poland predicted XI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Bednarek, Glik, Rybus, Moder, Krychowiak, Jozwiak, Zielinski, Milik, Piatek.

England v Poland odds

Our prediction: England v Poland

England are in good form and Southgate will demand intensity from his side with the Euros fast-approaching.

The likes of Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard will be desperate to impress to force their way deeper into Southgate’s thinking, while fans will hope to see Mason Mount continue to flourish in the middle.

Lewandowski’s absence is a blow but Poland boast a number of familiar names including Arkadiusz Milik in attack. Still, England should find a way to record a routine victory.

Our prediction: England 2-0 Poland (5/1 at bet365)

