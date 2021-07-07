When Disco Elysium is coming to the Nintendo Switch: release date and latest news

The excellent Disco Elysium has been available on most consoles for a while now but those who only own a Nintendo Switch have been left without the option to try it out.

Happily, that is set to change as a Switch release of the dialogue-heavy RPG has been confirmed for release later this year and soon we will all be able to experience the complex and bloody history of Elysium.

But if you’re not familiar with Disco Elysium and you want the lowdown on what it is about, and when it will be released on the Nintendo Switch, here is all the information you need to know.

Don’t forget too that the new Nintendo Switch OLED is due out later in the year, so the game will look even better on that if you plan to pre-order one!

Disco Elysium Nintendo Switch release date

While the game has been available on other consoles for some time now, Switch-only gamers have been forced to live a Disco Elysium-free life. Thankfully, that will soon no longer be the case and the game will be landing this summer. While we don’t have an exact date, that does mean that we should see it launch in the next three months so there is not long left to wait!

Which consoles has Disco Elysium been released on?

As mentioned, non-Nintendo console owners have been able to play the game since late last year and you can play it right now on the PS4 or a PS5 and both the One and the Series range of Xbox’s also have it. Not only that but it is on Stadia, PC and Mac OS – so almost everyone should be able to play it when the Switch release drops.

What is Disco Elysium about?

Disco Elysium is an open-world RPG game and you play as an alcohol and drug-fuelled amnesiac detective who is trying to solve a murder – not sure that is the type of cop we would want to investigate anything that happens to us but let’s roll with it.

You do get a partner though, Kim Kitsuragi, who acts as your voice of reason and presumably is far better equipped at solving crimes due to not having severe memory loss.

Skill checks and dialogue trees are the name of the game here as opposed to the traditional sort of combat, and Intellect, Psyche, Physique, and Motorics are the primary abilities that your character will have.

The setting for the game is Elysium which has had a lot of work put in to make it feel like a real place with a deep history. The developers have put a ton of thought into their world and while most of this is set in the modern period, known as “The Fifties”, there is around 6000 years of conflicts and lore that have been woven into the game for you to discover.

We’re barely scratching the surface here of what the game entails. There is so much to do and so much to learn about the world that it is little wonder Disco Elysium got such rave reviews when it first launched.

Disco Elysium trailer

Here is a trailer for the Final Cut version of the game which is the one that will be landing on the Switch.

