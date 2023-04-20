The game features a full story to play through either alone or with friends in online co-op . You will need to complete all story levels in order to finish the game and see what happens to your chosen player character and the HELL-A map .

Bloody new game Dead Island 2 isn’t all about killing zombies (let’s not get into how one “kills” the undead). As is a standard approach, the game is split into a number of chapters.

For those wondering if there’s more to do than just the story, worry not! There are a load of side quests to complete, too, and doing so will go a long way towards earning that platinum trophy.

Read on below to find out how many Dead Island 2 chapters there are and for the full list of levels that progress the main story.

How many Dead Island 2 chapters are there?

There are 24 story chapters in Dead Island 2. You will need to complete all of them to finish the game and see what happens to everyone in this zombie-infested version of LA.

On the start-up menu of the game, before you load your save, you should spot a progress bar with a number showing how many story missions you’ve completed. This should be in the top right-hand of the screen and should read like “5/24” if you’ve completed five of the main story missions already.

Given the quick loading screens of the Xbox Series X/S and PS5, however, you may miss this little detail. Fortunately for you, we’ve listed the full lot of all 24 chapters down below for you to peruse in your own time.

Full list of Dead Island 2 levels that progress the main story

The complete list of Dead Island 2 levels you need to complete to progress the main story is as follows:

Flight of the Damned

Desperately Seeking Emma

Bel-Air Brawl

Call the Cavalry

Room Service for Major Booker

The Chosen One

O Michael, Where Art Thou?

Michael Anders and the Holy Grail

Kwon With the Wind

Justifiable Zombicide

Saddle Up for Santa Monica

Flushed

The Heart of Darkness

The Red Mist

The Giant Slayer

Beach Offensive

The Final Gauntlet

Plumbing the Depths

Blood Drive

Boardwalking Dead

The Search for Truth

Rage Quit

The End of the Line

Hollywood Ending

Remember, you will need to complete each of the 24 story missions in order to finish the game. You can go back and play through missions you’ve already completed in co-op if the host hasn’t caught up with your progress.

Now, get out there and slay some zombies, save the town, and Mr Krabs... wait, that’s not right.

