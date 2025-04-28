If you've tried to take on a Dynamax Cryogonal solo, you will have noticed that it's no easy feat. Sure, it can be done, but you'd have a much easier time if you managed to team up with some other players for a good old-fashioned Raid.

If you are gearing up to fight Cryogonal, you'll want to be equipped with all the key information on its weaknesses, and which types of Pokémon you should counter it with. Read on for all the key details!

What is Cryogonal’s weakness in Pokémon Go?

Cryogonal is weak against Fire, Fighting, Steel and Rock moves in Pokémon Go, we can confirm.

That's because Cryogonal itself is an Ice-type Pokémon. It only has one type, so the weaknesses are the same as any other Ice-type foe you've faced recently.

But what exactly should you bring to the Power Spot to counter a Dynamax Cryogonal with heaps of CP? We'll get to that in the next section of this article.

What are the best Cryogonal counters in Pokémon Go Max Battles?

If you've got an amazingly full Pokédex, these are some of the best counters you could bring to a Cryogonal battle in Pokémon Go:

For a Fire-type counter, bring Mega Y Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

For Steel-type attacks, bring Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike.

For Fighting-type moves, bring Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere.

Of course, the realities of your own collection will play a large part in deciding which counters you take on Cryogonal with.

Pick your strongest creatures with the right types to expose those weaknesses — Fire, Fighting, Steel and Rock — and make sure they have damage-dealing attacks of the right type.

If you were wondering, yes, Cryogonal can be shiny in Pokémon Go. And if you do try to battle one this week, good luck to you!

Fancy yourself a Pokémon master? Try our quiz below to prove it.

