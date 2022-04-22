Season 3 of the collaboration between Warzone and Vanguard has been dubbed the Classified Arms update, and Activision has released a few details already to get the community talking.

Call of Duty Warzone season 3 is coming soon, with the third season of crossover content between Warzone and Vanguard scheduled to arrive later this month.

After weeks of rumours, Activision has confirmed that Godzilla and King Kong will both feature in Warzone in the near future, with 'Operation Monarch' due to bring these cinematic titans into the game midway through season 3.

Not many games can add Snoop Dogg one month and giant kaiju creatures the next, so hats off to the developers on that front. Although we love a grimly realistic game as much as the next player, you've got to admire the barmy stuff as well.

So, when does Call of Duty Warzone Pacific season 3 start, and what else do you need to know about the transition from season 2 to season 3? Keep on reading for all the key details.

When does Call of Duty Warzone Pacific season 3 start?

Activision has confirmed that Call of Duty Warzone season 3 will arrive on 27th April 2022.

On that date in April, the 'monster of all seasons' will begin, with plenty of new content going live across Warzone and Vanguard.

Players will be able to install the updates at the following times:

Vanguard update drops at 9am PT on 26th April (5pm BST in the UK)

Warzone update drops at 9am PT on 27th April (5pm BST in the UK)

It's worth noting that the Godzilla vs Kong event won't occur until midway through the season. We've got more information on that in a second!

When is the Call of Duty Godzilla vs Kong event?

The Call of Duty Godzilla vs Kong event will begin on 11th May at 9am PT, which is 5pm BST here in the UK.

Judging by the trailer (see below), Godzilla and Kong will be duking it out on Caldera, and it'll be interesting to see exactly how players can get involved with that conflict.

Note that the trailer specifically ties this event to Warzone. Hopefully, then, you don't need to worry about the Godzilla action being locked behind the Vanguard paywall.

Call of Duty Warzone season 3 roadmap and patch notes

If you're wondering what else to expect from Call of Duty season 3, Activision has released a lengthy blog post on the official Call of Duty website to run through all the details. We'd recommend reading that if you really want to know everything that's on the roadmap.

The blog confirms that the season's official title is Classified Arms, and that it will bring a whole raft of changes to Warzone and Vanguard. Let's run through some of the key points:

A new Gulag is coming to Warzone

A new point of interest, Dig Site, will be added to Warzone

Operation Monarch event will kick off on 11th May in Warzone

Limited-time Tracer Packs will allow Warzone players to dress up as mini versions of Kong, Godzilla and MechaGodzilla

New weapons and bundles will be added to both games

New operators are coming: Mateo Hernandez, Florence Carter and Kim Tae Young

Vanguard multiplayer adds two new maps: Mayhem and Sphere

Vanguard multiplayer also adds a new field upgrade (called Trophy System) and some new ranked play rewards

Vanguard Zombies adds new weapons and 20 new season challenges

In summary, you won't be short of things to do when the Call of Duty Warzone season 3 release date rolls around on 27th April.

There is also talk of Warzone returning to Verdansk at some point, on certain platforms, which will be welcome news to anybody that didn't jive with the Pacific Caldera map in quite the same way.

However, no plans for Verdansk to return in season 3 have been announced at this stage. We'll keep you updated as we hear more, though.

