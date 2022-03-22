This is no April fool, it would seem, with Activision announcing this three-pronged Snoop Dogg CoD event with an official post on the Call of Duty blog . Fans will remember that Snoop Dogg flirted with the franchise once before, lending his iconic vocal cords to a voiceover pack in Call of Duty: Ghosts back in the day.

Snoop Dogg is coming to Call of Duty , with the iconic hip-hop star and Just Eat ambassador set to arrive in Call of Duty: Mobile, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone this April.

Snoop Dogg will be an actual playable character this time, appearing as a Lucky Draw in CoD: Mobile and receiving a full-on Operator Bundle in Warzone and Vanguard.

Snoop Dogg is quoted in the announcement as saying: "The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I’m in the freakin’ game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It’s dope….. y’all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out." And you can keep on reading to learn more.

When is Snoop Dogg coming to Call of Duty?

Snoop Dogg will come to Call of Duty: Mobile on 1st April 2022. That's when you'll be able to play as him using the Lucky Draw feature in the mobile version of CoD.

After that, Snoop Dogg will come to Warzone and Vanguard on 19th April at 10am PT (that's 5pm GMT here in the UK). From that time, you'll be able to buy the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle.

What do you get in the Snoop Dogg Call of Duty bundle?

If you want specifics, Activision has released a few details about the upcoming Snoop Dogg content. The CoD Mobile version of Snoop Dogg, which will be available in the game's Lucky Draw, is described as being "decked out head-to-toe in a 24K gold embroidered outfit".

This mobile Snoop will come with "a new signature weapon based on a fast-firing Legendary SMG that’s gold-plated and diamond-encrusted", the Call of Duty blog has confirmed.

Also in CoD Mobile, you'll be able to "light up your enemies under the lights of a mini-concert with this weapon’s unique death effect, and see your iced out weapon get even flashier as you earn eliminations".

Snoop Dogg as he will appear in CoD Mobile (right) and Warzone/Vanguard (left) Activision

Activision has confirmed that the Warzone/Vanguard version of Snoop Dogg, which will be available as an Operator Bundle, is totally separate to the mobile version.

The developers have promised that this bundle "will include 10 items – three exclusive to Vanguard – and a full Operator progression track".

The official description adds: "Rewards across these 20 levels of Operator progression include Weapon XP for Snoop’s preferred weapon from Vanguard, three alternate outfits, and other cosmetic items."

We don't know the price of the Snoop Dogg Warzone/Vanguard bundle just yet, but we'll update this page when that is confirmed.

When was Snoop Dogg in Call of Duty before?

Fans with strong long-term memories will remember that Snoop Dogg previously appeared in Call of Duty: Ghosts, the 2013 game from Activision and Infinity Ward.

Snoop Dogg lent his voice to a Call of Duty: Ghosts DLC pack, which has been memorialised in such amusing videos as the one below. Beware of some fruity language if you click into the montage of Snoop moments below. It's one way to kill the time before he arrives in CoD Mobile, Warzone and Vanguard!

