With the release of CoD: MW3 Season 5, there are loads of new cosmetics, guns and items to unlock so you will want to earn as much XP as possible.

Besides, Barebone Kills will help you get in proper shape for when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches and for the BO6 multiplayer beta as you will be starting with minimal kit.

If you’re yet to try out CoD: MW3, you can try it out for no extra cost if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass as the game was recently added. Keep in mind, though, that Xbox Game Pass has just seen a price hike.

But enough of all that, let’s get to those Barebone Kills.

What are Barebone Kills in CoD MW3?

Barebone Kills in CoD MW3 are kills you achieve using a weapon that has no attachments.

That means no scopes, no suppressors, no nothing. Whilst this will make things more difficult, that’s the fun part of the challenge.

They frequently pop up as part of weekly challenges, often tied to a particular gun. That means when you do join games that are better suited for Barebone Kills, you can safely assume that many of the players will be running the same weapon, levelling the playing field somewhat.

But of those game modes, read on to see where you can most easily get Barebone Kills.

How to easily get Barebone Kills in CoD MW3 explained

You can easily get Barebone Kills in CoD MW3 by playing in Hardcore playlists and the Small Map Mosh Pit.

Enemies go down quicker in Hardcore, so you stand a much better chance of getting kills if you manage to get the drop on players.

The maps found in the Small Map Mosh Pit are – as the name suggests – very small so you will always be bumping into players, giving you ample opportunities for Operator Eliminations. Think maps like Shipment, Rust and Das Haus.

No amount of attachments can save you from getting blasted the second you turn a corner anyway, so we reckon this to be the best way to get Barebone Kills easily in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

