With season 5 about to arrive, are you wondering what really happened to Commander Phillip Graves after that action-packed finale? Or do you only really care about things like weapons, maps, and modes?

We'll share all we know about the next season of Modern Warfare 2 below, including its release date.

It was revealed in a blog post from Activision that Warzone season 5 will release on Wednesday 2nd August.

What is the UK launch time for CoD MW2 season 5?

And as for the time, the game will drop at 5pm BST.

Wherever you are in the world, the game will drop at the same time. So for other zones, that's 12pm EDT and 9am PDT.

What to expect from CoD MW2 season 5

(Spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 campaign below)

A quick look at the Call of Duty blog tells us that Commander Phillip Graves survived, and he has intel on a huge new threat: the Konni Group. It looks like we'll be taking them on to eliminate the pressing chemical weapon threat.

It appears that there will be four new maps at launch, too. These maps are Punta Mar, Strike, Lounge, and Canal.

There will also be a new multiplayer mode called Havoc which, according to the official blog, is "inspired by classic arena-shooter gameplay, then further enhanced with the injection of a random selection of frenzy-inducing modifiers." We're certainly excited to get stuck into the roguelike mode!

There will also be new weapons, new events (including a hip-hop celebration with Snoop Dog), and, of course, skins. See you on the battlefield!

