When it comes to ranked multiplayer games, getting ahead of the wider competition by a few short days can make all the difference, and so you’ve got the lay of the Call of Duty land, we’ve got all there is to know about the purported CoD BO7 early access, along with release date speculation and how you supposedly can get in.

What we do know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is whether or not it will include skill-based matchmaking (SBMM). We also have all the details about Black Ops 7 pre-orders, something that might be pertinent to any early access period, if such a thing should exist.

But, if you’re a little confused about where Black Ops 7 fits in (there have been seven of them, after all), be sure to check out the Call of Duty timeline.

But, will there be CoD BO7 early access? Read on to find out!

Currently, there is no confirmation of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 early access, but rumours and potential leaks suggest it would be a 72-hour period beginning 11th November 2025, three days before the CoD BO7 launch date.

This date came by way of Forbes, which reported that a 72-hour early access would take place.

The article was then updated to say “Originally, the article stated there would be a 72-Hour early access period beginning 11/11/25. Per Activision, that is incorrect. The release date is [14th November] “

In the world of generative AI, it’s becoming easier for dates and information to be hallucinated, even when looking up something on Google, meaning it is becoming easier than ever for simple facts to get bungled.

Whether or not an Activision representative told Forbes that such a thing was happening, by mistake or otherwise, but wanted it to remain a surprise, remains to be seen.

How might you get CoD BO7 early access?

There is no way to get Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 early access, as currently, such a thing does not exist.

However, rumours, leaks and potentially made-up information suggested players who had pre-ordered the Vault Edition of Black Ops 7 would gain access to CoD BO7 early access.

This isn’t without precedent either, as titles in the past have included early access, but last year’s Black Ops 6 only included early access to the multiplayer open-beta.

If any announcement is made, then we will, as always, update you as soon as possible. But for now, sit tight until 14th November!

