Best of all, a lot of Sims 4 CC is completely free, which is great for those who can’t afford the likes of For Rent or Horse Ranch.

Sims 4 CC shouldn’t be confused with Sims 4 mods which are a more unofficial way of changing the game. They also differ from Sims 4 cheats which already exist within the game.

There’s plenty to get through, however, so read on!

How to use The Sims 4 CC

To use custom content in the Sims 4, you need to follow the following steps:

Download your chosen CC and unzip the files.

Take the .package files or uncompressed folder containing .package files and move them into the Sims 4 Mods folder

This folder can be found here: Documents/Electronic Arts/The Sims 4/Mods

Upon launching The Sims 4, go into the options menu and make sure “ Enable Custom Content and Mods ” is enabled under the “Other” tab.

” is enabled under the “Other” tab. Restart The Sims 4 and look out for the “Mods” pop-up shows up.

It’s worth noting that anytime The Sims 4 receives an update, mods are disabled. To remedy this, just head to the Options menu once more and click on “Enable Custom Content and Mods” again.

Where to find Sims 4 CC?

There are a few websites to find custom content for The Sims 4 and for the most part, the same content can be found on each, but it is worth checking out the individual sites to make sure you haven’t missed anything.

The best Sims 4 CC websites in no particular order are the following:

The Sims Resource – We recommend checking out the Featured Artists page to get started as it’s easy to get lost here

Maxis Match CC World – All the CC featured here will be in line with Maxis’ original artists' intent for a more unified custom experience

CurseForge – Maxis has officially partnered with CurseForge which means you can use their specific CurseForge app to download and install CC rather than doing it yourself.

What is the difference between Maxis Match CC and Alpha CC in The Sims 4?

Simply put, Maxis Match CC is custom content that is created in the same style and design as Maxis’ own content so that it results in a cohesive visual experience.

Alpha CC, on the other hand, takes a more realistic approach with clothes, furniture eyes, skin texture packs and more all looking a little more true to life.

These can look a little out of place with the rest of the original design language but, fortunately, there is so much Alpha CC that you can almost completely replace the vanilla look of the game.

Best Sims 4 CC to use in 2023

Below are just a few picks of our favourite Sims 4 CC packs available from Curseforge, The Sims Resource and Maxis Match.

We have tasteful Scandi furniture, mermaids and the Matrix for you to transform your Sims 4 experience.

Baysic

For Ikea fans, Felixandre and Hey Harrie’s Baysic is a must-have as it adds 91 neutral and Scandic-inspired items that look straight out of the Swedish home stores’ catalogue.

Similar to the way Ikea lists their products by rooms, Baysic has items for the kitchen, dining room, living room and bedroom.

Download it on Curseforge.

Life’s A Beach

Maxis, The Sims Resource

For those of us living in colder climes, escaping to somewhere warm enough to swim outside is imperative for our survival – especially in winter and the mass mermaidcore collab on The Sims Resource delivers the goods.

There's everything from mermaid ears, outfits, shell baths and more. Life’s A Beach is perfect for those besotted with The Little Mermaid Remake and its beautiful nautical vistas.

With over 500 unique items in the pack, there's sure to be something you'll love.

Download it on The Sims Resource.

Glitch

Maxis, the Senate, Arethabee

If you want to be as far away from mermaidcore as possible, the Matrix-inspired CC pack “The Glitch Collection” from The Senate and Arethabee brings some Y2K couture to Maxis’ life simulator which when you think about it – is really ironic.

The description read “A collection of effortlessly cool leather and glossy pvc looks that are versatile and wearable for all sims; whether they pick the blue or the red pill!”.

They’re not lying, as the Maxis Match Matrix garments look suitably sleek without being out of place.

Download it on Maxis Match CC World.

