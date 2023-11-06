As a Property Manager, the responsibility of managing multiple residences each with its own set of tenants will bring about its own set of challenges. Everything from general inspections to maintenance fixes to handling noise complaints is set to feature as part of the package with the aim of creating a friendly environment for residents.

You can even kick back and host a pool party in pursuit of obtaining a five-star rating. Or even live out your Sim life as Mr Ditkovich from Spider-Man 2 and start demanding "Rent!" from all of your tenants.

Whatever you're planning, the Sims 4 For Rent Expansion pack is set to be one of the biggest new additions to the social-life simulator for quite some time. To find out more, including when the DLC will be released and what bonuses arrive alongside, head below for all the latest details.

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack. EA

EA has confirmed that the For Rent expansion pack will arrive in The Sims 4 on 7th December 2023.

The new DLC will launch simultaneously across all PC and console platforms where the game is playable: PC/Mac, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Can I pre-order The Sims 4 For Rent expansion?

The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack is available to pre-order via EA's official website for a price of £34.99. It can also be pre-purchased on Steam as well as your respective console's digital stores.

If you pre-order or buy the For Rent expansion pack before 18th January 2023 then EA will also throw in the Street Eats Digital Content. This includes the Quick Treats Grill, the Streetside Stars Shade and the Peak Freshness Fruit Basket.

The Sims 4 For Rent expansion gameplay details

The Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack. EA

Set in the new world of Tomarang, players will now get the option to become a property owner or tenant. As a landlord, this will involve fixing utilities, dealing with unruly neighbours (such as playing loud music), and trying to create a community.

You will be able to manage multiple Residential Rentals by creating a variety of dwellings, including townhomes, duplexes, apartments and more.

"Welcome to the bustling city of Tomarang, a scenic world nestled in a lush tropical landscape and vibrant city skyline. In a world alive with possibilities, Tomarang breathes new life into the many stories that can be told in multi-family dwellings," reads EA's description for the new expansion pack.

"Inspired by a unique blend of tradition and modernity, Sims can immerse themselves in this Southeast Asian-inspired world and discover various new exciting community activities."

The Sims has partnered with Asian-American rapper Jason Chu to help design Tomarang with an animal sanctuary, botanical gardens, a Spirit House and a park for kids all set to feature.

A Night Market will also pop up on an evening, where Sims can purchase lanterns, new kinds of food and unique items. Additionally, Sims can gain four new Aspirations, five Traits and a new Fear that help create unexpected and exciting stories.

It's recommended that players have 51GB of available space along with an Intel core i5, AMD Ryzen 5 or better processor and an Nvidia GTX 650/AMD Radeon HD 7750 or better graphics card. The Sims 4 base game and all other game updates are required to access to the new DLC pack.

Is there a Sims 4 For Rent trailer?

An official Sims 4 For Rent expansion pack trailer was uploaded to YouTube on 2nd November 2023. It shows off a selection of the new gameplay elements that will be made available to players as either a tenant or property owner. Check it out below:

The Sims 4 is available across PC, Mac and Steam with console versions on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Head to Amazon to pick up the base game in time for the new DLC launch.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.