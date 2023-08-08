Larian can’t quite put their feet up for a well-deserved break quite yet, as they aren’t totally out of the woods. They still have to get the game ready for PS5 and MacOS, and need to solve the performance woes they’ve faced getting split-screen co-op working on the Xbox Series S. When all these come to pass, the player count is guaranteed to balloon once more. One thing we can learn from all of this is that if you include romanceable bears, the players will follow!

Baldur's Gate 3 player count: How many people are playing BG3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 hit a player count all-time peak of 814,466 concurrent players on the 6th of August, making it the 9th most consecutively played game of all time on Steam.

Currently, the average seems to be hovering around 550,000 to 600,000 players, with a 24-hour peak of 707,445 as of writing.

This, of course, is only on Steam and doesn’t include players who bought the game on other storefronts such as GOG.

Due to the wild success on PC and its performance with critics (including us), PlayStation owners have bought a first-class ticket for the hype train. On August 5th, Benji-Sales on Twitter reported that the game was the second most pre-ordered game on PSN.

If you want to check out how Baldur’s Gate 3 is doing on Steam, you can check out the Steam Charts site to see the trends for yourself.

