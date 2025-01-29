It released across the board too (except the poor Switch, which didn't have the power), so nobody was alienated from this epic experience due to console exclusivity.

However, there was one feature missing from the Series S that appeared in every other port (including the more powerful Series X).

Those with an Xbox Series S couldn't play split-screen co-op.

However, this is about to change with a huge Baldur's Gate 3 January 2025 update.

Let's take a closer look at the upcoming patch!

The update, known as Patch 8, was announced back in December 2024. It was billed as a huge update, especially because of the long-awaited split-screen feature finally coming to Series S.

At the moment, we're not sure when the update will release officially, but Patch 8 is supposed to be stress-tested this month.

In an interesting turn of events, the patch seems to have been released early for PS5 users.

Larian Studios has stated that this is an error, and has advised those on the PS5 to avoid downloading the update.

As well as the aforementioned split-screen co-op coming to Series S, Patch 8 will bring a multitude of updates to all platforms.

Another huge change is cross-play, so you'll be able to play multiplayer with anyone, regardless of console.

There will also be new subclasses; the official Steam page says there will be "one new subclass for each of the existing Bard, Barbarian, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Fighter, Monk, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock and Wizard classes in the game".

The patch will also introduce Photo Mode, which is "a little like a photo booth that lets you set up pretty much any shot you’d like".

"This new feature introduces a whole slew of options to let you customise and edit your in-game photography, with various levels of freedom depending on whether you’re using it while adventuring, or during combat, dialogue, and cinematic scenes."

Read more about Patch 8 on the official Steam page.

