But let’s not rest on our laurels, as Karlach’s heart could burn out at any given moment - so read on to find where all the Infernal Iron is and how to use it to save our favourite hellish Barbarian!

Where to find Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3

Despite being reasonably rare, there are a number of locations you can find Infernal Iron so, rest assured, Karlach won’t be burning out on our watch. Here are the known locations thus far:

Blighted Village – In the most northerly house, go into the basement where you will find a forge (this is also the start of the Masterwork Weapon quest) and a ladder. The ladder leads up to another level, where you'll find a locked chest. Disarm the trap in front of the chest and pick the lock to get a piece of Infernal Iron.

Shattered Sanctum – At the very north end of the Shattered Sanctum in the Goblin Camp, there’s a door that is behind one of the Goblin bosses, Dror Ragzlin. If you manage to sneakily pick the lock (or have wiped out all the goblins), you will be treated to a great deal of loot, including a piece of Infernal Iron.

Zhentarim Hideout – Tucked away in the Zhentarim Hideout are two locked doors at the north end of the cavern that are protected by guards and wolves. Shadowheart is terrified of wolves, so make sure she keeps her distance. Break into the door on the left and on the right-hand side of that room will be a locked chest containing a piece of Infernal Iron.

Grymforge – Just above from where you land in Grymforge, Stonemason Kith will ask you a series of questions about the architecture of the place. If you pass all the checks, he will give you some Infernal Iron. Be sure to use a party member with high Intelligence and good History skills.

The Mason’s Guild – In the ruins of Reithwin is The Mason’s Guild and in it’s central courtyard is a workbench with a piece of Infernal Iron placed on top of it.

Read more on Baldur's Gate 3:

How to use Infernal Iron in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you have Karlach as a companion, she’ll reveal to you the Infernal Engine inside of her. Her heart is malfunctioning and causing her to run extremely hot – burning anyone that comes into contact with her.

When you meet Dammon in the Emerald Grove settlement and have Karlach with you in tow, he’ll inform you that the engine is going to burn out and take Karlach with it, but if he can get some Infernal Iron, he could do a temporary repair.

Once repaired, Dammon will tell you to catch up with him closer to Baldur’s Gate. When you reach the Last Light Inn, you’ll find him outside working the forge. Here, he will do another repair to bring the temperature fully under control, paving the pay for Karlach to be romanced.

There is a caveat, though, and – spoilers – he tells you that Karlach will indeed die if she remains outside of Avernus.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to use Infernal Alloy in Baldur’s Gate 3

Infernal Alloy is a special metal that can be bought from Stonemason Kith in the Grymforge whose use is unknown when you first come across it.

If you bring it to Dammon at the Last Light Inn, he can craft a Flawed Helldusk Armour set, which is a lesser version of the Legendary Helldusk Armour. It’s still great to have – especially if you have a character with heavy armour proficiency.

It deals fire damage to enemies that use melee attacks on you, so it is well suited to a Barbarian and means you can keep the Armour Proficiency agnostic Legendary Helldusk Armour for another character.

More like this

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.