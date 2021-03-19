How to transfer Avengers game saved data from PS4 to PS5

Marvel’s Avengers game has now received its next-gen upgrade, but players on PS5 will need to follow some fiddly steps to keep their PS4 save data.

On the same day as the Hawkeye: Future Imperfect DLC went live and the first trailer for the Black Panther DLC was revealed, fans with next-gen console were treated to an upgraded version of the game with better graphics and much shorter loading times – and it’s free for everybody that already own the game.

But with Sony’s PS5 User Interface not being particularly easy to navigate, some players are struggling to work out how to transfer their save data into the latest version of the game.

Keep on reading, though, and we’ll tell you steps you need to follow to jump into the PS5 version of Marvel’s Avengers without losing your progress from the PS4 version.

How to upgrade Marvel’s Avengers to the PS5 version

Sony/Square Enix

Before you can transfer your PS4 save data into the PS5 version of Marvel’s Avengers, you first need to download this whole new next-gen version of the game.

As long as you already had the PS4 version of the game installed on your PS5 console, it should look something like the image above when you look at the game on your PS5’s home page. Note that the title of the game is listed as ‘Marvel’s Avengers | PS4’, which is a sure sign that you haven’t got the upgraded version yet.

Look on the right-hand side of the screen, though, and you’ll see a little square that promises a ‘Free PS5 upgrade’ – click on that box, and you should be downloading the PS5 version of the game in no time. This might take a while to download – it’s a full game, rather than just an update to your existing one. And you might need to download an update at the same time.

Once you’ve got all that downloaded, though, make sure you transfer your save data before you continue playing. Read on to find out how!

How to transfer Marvel’s Avengers save data from PS4 to PS5

Now that you’ve got the PS5 version of Marvel’s Avengers installed, there are a few more steps you need to follow to move your save data and progress over from the PS4 version.

If you open the PS5 version of the game without doing this, you will notice that all the costumes you unlocked have vanished and all your progress in levels seems to be forgotten.

But fear not, because it only takes a minute or two to transfer over your save data from the PS4 version. Here are the steps you need to follow:

On the main home screen of your PS5 console, hover over the little icon that represents Marvel’s Avengers game

While you’re hovering over the game’s icon, press the Options button on your PS5 controller (this button is represented by three horizontal lines stacked on top of each other)

On the little menu that appears, scroll down to ‘Game Version’ and select the PS4 version

Boot up the PS4 version of the game.

On the game’s main menu, head to ‘Save Migration’

Follow the steps on-screen and your save will be moved over to the PS5 version

When that’s done, head back your PS5 console’s home screen. Hover over Marvel’s Avengers again, press the Options button on your controller, select ‘Game Version’ on its menu, and swap over to the PS5 version of the game. Easy peasy, right?

You should now be able to open up the PS5 version of the game, and you should see your heroes decked out in the latest costumes you had them wearing on PS4 – this is how you know you’ve done it right, so go ahead and jump into the Hawkeye DLC or whatever else you want to do!

For more on Marvel’s Avengers game, check out our interview with Hawkeye actor Giacomo Gianniotti.

Check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Visit our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide.