Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Xbox Game Pass? Best price deals & cheap ways to play
We'll help Pandora pander to your bank balance.
The Na’vi resistance fighter simulator is here, and like many other big-budget games, it has a big price tag to go along with it - so it’s only natural to see if Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is on Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus to save a few pennies.
For those not interested in subscription services, we’ve also found the best price deals and cheap ways to play the latest game from Ubisoft developers Massive Entertainment.
The big asking price makes sense when you see the breathtaking visuals in motion. If you’re nervously glancing over at your ageing machine wondering if your rig can handle it, check out the minimum and recommended PC specs.
That is, of course, if you think it will be worth your time. Our review round-up gives you a one-stop shop to see what the critics made of the game.
No matter if the gameplay floats your boat, it’s clear the developers have taken great care with the world crafted in the films by director James Cameron. You even get to create your own Na'vi character!
But time waits for no giant blue alien. Read on to see how to save Pandora’s western continent from the RDA on a budget!
Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus?
No, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is not on Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus.
It is, however, available via other subscription services for those not looking to fork out extra.
There are Ubisoft games available on both Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus, so it stands to reason that one day we might see the Na’vi pop up on those sometime down the line.
In the meantime, though, your best bet is to either buy a copy for yourself (which we will go over later) or use the alternative subscription service we have got explained for you just below.
Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Ubisoft Plus?
Yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is on Ubisoft Plus.
There are a couple of plans for Ubisoft Plus, the first being PC Access for £12.99 a month, which gives you access to the following:
- Play 100+ games on PC with access to premium editions
- Play new releases on day one
- 10% discount on virtual currency packs
- Unique monthly rewards
- New indie games added monthly
Next is Multi Access, which nets you all of the above and the following add-ons:
- Play selected games via Cloud with Luna
- Play selected games with Xbox
You can sign up for Ubisoft Plus on their dedicated page.
Can you get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora free with AMD?
Yes, you can get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora free with select AMD products.
Fortunately, AMD has a handy dandy guide for which items are eligible - but to save you a click, we have included them here, too.
They are split between individual desktop components and pre-builds and those found in mobile devices such as laptops. They are also only available to a select number of retailers, which we’ve got listed, as well.
UK retailers
- AWD-IT
- BOX
- CCL Computers
- Chillblast
- Ebuyer
- Novatech
- Cyber Power Systems – AMD CPUs and AMD GPUs
- Overclockers
- PC SPECIALIST
- Stormforce Gaming
- Scan
- VeryPC
Desktop AMD processors
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Desktop AMD graphics cards
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE
- AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT
- AMD Radeon RX 7600
Mobile AMD processors
- AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
- AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
- AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
- AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
Mobile AMD graphics cards
- AMD Radeon RX 7900M
- AMD Radeon RX 7700S
- AMD Radeon RX 7600S
- AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT
- AMD Radeon RX 6550M
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora deals - Best price cheap ways to play
If none of the above interests you and you just want a copy for yourself, then you’re in luck! We’ve scoured the web to find you the cheapest deals, including digital copies from CDKeys and physical copies from other retailers.
There are a few different editions to choose from, too, though not all are available for each platform, as some are out of stock.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PS5 deals
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Amazon Limited Edition – £63.49 from Amazon (was £67.99)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Special Edition – £67.99 from GAME
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – £94.98 from Amazon
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Collectors Edition – £199.99 from GAME
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Xbox deals
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – (Digital only) £54.49 from CDKeys
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Amazon Limited Edition – £63.49 from Amazon (was £67.99)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Special Edition – £67.99 from GAME
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – (Digitial only) £74.99 from CDKeys (was £94.99)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition – (Physical) £94.98 from Amazon
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC deals
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Ubisoft Connect code for £44.99 from CDKeys (was £59.99)
