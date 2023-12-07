The big asking price makes sense when you see the breathtaking visuals in motion. If you’re nervously glancing over at your ageing machine wondering if your rig can handle it, check out the minimum and recommended PC specs.

That is, of course, if you think it will be worth your time. Our review round-up gives you a one-stop shop to see what the critics made of the game.

No matter if the gameplay floats your boat, it’s clear the developers have taken great care with the world crafted in the films by director James Cameron. You even get to create your own Na'vi character!

But time waits for no giant blue alien. Read on to see how to save Pandora’s western continent from the RDA on a budget!

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus?

Avatar. Ubisoft

No, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is not on Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus.

It is, however, available via other subscription services for those not looking to fork out extra.

There are Ubisoft games available on both Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus, so it stands to reason that one day we might see the Na’vi pop up on those sometime down the line.

In the meantime, though, your best bet is to either buy a copy for yourself (which we will go over later) or use the alternative subscription service we have got explained for you just below.

Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Ubisoft Plus?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft

Yes, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is on Ubisoft Plus.

There are a couple of plans for Ubisoft Plus, the first being PC Access for £12.99 a month, which gives you access to the following:

Play 100+ games on PC with access to premium editions

Play new releases on day one

10% discount on virtual currency packs

Unique monthly rewards

New indie games added monthly

Next is Multi Access, which nets you all of the above and the following add-ons:

Play selected games via Cloud with Luna

Play selected games with Xbox

You can sign up for Ubisoft Plus on their dedicated page.

Can you get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora free with AMD?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. AMD, Ubisoft

Yes, you can get Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora free with select AMD products.

Fortunately, AMD has a handy dandy guide for which items are eligible - but to save you a click, we have included them here, too.

They are split between individual desktop components and pre-builds and those found in mobile devices such as laptops. They are also only available to a select number of retailers, which we’ve got listed, as well.

UK retailers

Desktop AMD processors

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Desktop AMD graphics cards

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7600

Mobile AMD processors

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

Mobile AMD graphics cards

AMD Radeon RX 7900M

AMD Radeon RX 7700S

AMD Radeon RX 7600S

AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT

AMD Radeon RX 6550M

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora deals - Best price cheap ways to play

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Ubisoft

If none of the above interests you and you just want a copy for yourself, then you’re in luck! We’ve scoured the web to find you the cheapest deals, including digital copies from CDKeys and physical copies from other retailers.

There are a few different editions to choose from, too, though not all are available for each platform, as some are out of stock.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PS5 deals

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Xbox deals

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC deals

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Ubisoft Connect code for £44.99 from CDKeys (was £59.99)

