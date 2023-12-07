As is the case with open-world sandboxes like this, we would expect to have the opportunity to customise our avatar at the start.

Is this the case? Or is the way we look in the game decided for us? Let's take a look.

Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have character creation?

If you have a creative side to you, you'll be glad to hear that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does let you customise your character at the start of the game! The customisation menu will appear right after the opening cutscene.

Like a lot of games in this genre, the character creation section is the first thing you'll come across when you start a new game.

While there are multiple aspects of the character you can change, understandably your options aren't too vast.

Let's take a closer look at what you can do with your Na'vi's appearance.

Your options explained in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora character creation

Unlike in an Elder Scrolls title, you won't be able to go wild with your protagonist in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

This is because you have to be playing as a Na'vi, or else the story won't make any sense. So, whatever you do, you'll always be a tall blue humanoid alien.

But what options you do have are pretty cool. Check out the YouTube video from Avatar Theory below, which walks you through the entire character design process:

To begin with, you should choose between male or female, because this is the frame on which you'll make all the proceeding cosmetic changes.

However, the three options for your character's voice will be the same regardless of your choice of sex.

There are three icons on your left that allow you to make major aesthetic changes to your character: face, hair and skin.

In the face options, there are 10 pre-set faces, and you'll have the option to alter certain features (eye colour, nose, mouth and the like) further if you wish.

A lot of these changes aren't major, but the hair and skin make a much bigger impact on your character's appearance.

The hairstyles are pretty disparate, and the skin patterns - while not too noticeable in this character creation mode - will have differing bioluminescence effects when it's dark in the game.

And that's pretty much it for the character creation in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora! Take your time making your choices, because you'll be stuck with this avatar for the rest of the game.

