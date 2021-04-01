All the April Fool’s Day Gaming jokes for 2021 that we’ve seen so far (and counting)

April Fool’s Day can sometimes be annoying, but who doesn’t need a laugh when you’re stuck at home in lockdown for the second April in a row? It’s in that spirit of embracing the fun that we’re happy to report on the gaming world’s attempts to embrace April Fool’s Day this year.

As we look forward to the April game releases on Nintendo Switch, PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass, these April Fool’s Day joke from various gaming companies are certainly helping us to raise a smile through the (hopefully) final days of lockdown.

Keep on reading, then, and we’ll provide you with a hearty list of chuckle-inducing April Fool’s Day jokes from the gaming community.

Overwatch puts googly eyes everywhere

This isn’t the first time that Overwatch has served up googly-eyed guffaws on April Fool’s Day, but it never gets old.

GOOGLY EYES ARE BACK IN OVERWATCH



The Payloads even have them now 🤪 pic.twitter.com/gVQbD7YX6N — BRO YOU WACK (@BroYouWack) April 1, 2021

Fall Guys shares a ‘broken show’

Never a game to miss out on a chance for some social media laughs, Fall Guys is getting in on the action with a barmy spin on a classic round.

Broken show is live 😩



It's 24 players



Just one round



Everyone is in the final



Royal Fumble



Just one tail



Winner gets a crown



Please don't play it 😩 pic.twitter.com/bA7W1eOC9o — Gall Flies 🤖 Season 4 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) April 1, 2021

Mario Kart goes electric?

We have the website Vooks.net to thank for this little prank, which jokingly suggests that Nintendo’s beloved Mario Kart franchise could be dumping fossil fuels.

Nintendo goes green: Mario Kart to feature electric karts going forwardhttps://t.co/MnYk0C3NI6 pic.twitter.com/7QMRKWI42m — Vooks (@vooksdotnet) March 31, 2021

Halo Infinite is (not) delayed

A fan’s joke on Twitter suggested that Halo Infinite had been delayed again, and even big publications like Kotaku fell for it, prompting the official Halo account to clarify its position.

For the latest official news on Halo Infinite, be sure to follow @Halo (that's us) right here on Twitter! 😉 https://t.co/f9A5EfEZFp — Halo (@Halo) March 31, 2021

We actually want these Godzilla headphones

Audio-Technica shared the following image of some Godzilla headphones as a joke, but is it bad that we actually want them?

Introducing the new limited edition ATH-M50xGZ, designed for the Kaiju who truly cares about sound. The ATH-M50xGZ features proprietary 4.5m mega-aperture drivers to deliver exceptional clarity and earth-shattering bass.



From the studio to the street. No survivors. pic.twitter.com/r3YYVOCjTY — Audio-Technica AU (@AudioTechnicaAU) April 1, 2021

Platinum Games gets us again

For the second year in a row, Platinum Games marked April Fool’s Day with a trailer for Sol Cresta. It’s a game that doesn’t exist but does actually look quite cool.

Rainbow Six Siege brings the magic

Another company that treated us to an off-the-wall trailer is Ubisoft. Who wouldn’t want the world of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege to get a kid-friendly makeover?

Nier as a sim game

Square Enix is in the business of silly trailers today, too. And again, this April Fool’s Day concoction looks like a thing that people would actually play.

Razer reveals RGB hair dye

The gaming peripheral company Razer has always had great ideas for fake products, and this year’s April Fool’s Day effort is another doozy from the brand.

Glow up with the new Razer Rapunzel Chroma Hair Dye. Razer Rapunzel is the world’s first RGB haircare product that delivers full-spectrum, and customizable per-hair lighting. Turn heads on the streets, and take lighting immersion to the next level. https://t.co/GNF9B9uxYK pic.twitter.com/ju6AhsSy05 — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) March 31, 2021

Pokemon’s massive on Magikarp

In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Nintendo has added ginormous Magikarp to the Max Raid Battles. Sadly, you can’t actually catch one.

Serebii Update: A new special Max Raid Battle Event featuring Magikarp has begun in Pokémon Sword & Shield. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/4hM2RLjcO3 — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 1, 2021

Bethesda knows what you want

Trying to troll Elder Scrolls Online fans, Bethesda today posted these snuggly pictures of a fake new product.

Straight from the Deadlands and into your arms, this Mehrunes Dagon body pillow will keep you warm this April 1😈🔥#ESO #ElderScrollsOnline #ESOFam pic.twitter.com/dWmqQjVLAr — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) March 31, 2021

And one that’s actually real…

EB Games in Australia has shared the ingenious idea below… who wouldn’t want to dress up like a mannequin from a shop’s sale display? It may look like a joke, but orders were actually taken for these, and the proceeds are going to charity.

Break the mold. Take the risk. This is your LAST CHANCE to preorder The Drip by Electronics Boutique before it's gone FOREVER. 💧



Dare to be different: https://t.co/VQNqJ2aCTr



All proceeds to Starlight Children's Foundation. Product artwork not final. These are real products. pic.twitter.com/hODX0guPMC — EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) April 1, 2021

