All the April Fool’s Day Gaming jokes for 2021 that we’ve seen so far (and counting)
Fall Guys, Pokemon and more franchises join in the April Fool's Day fun.
Published:
April Fool’s Day can sometimes be annoying, but who doesn’t need a laugh when you’re stuck at home in lockdown for the second April in a row? It’s in that spirit of embracing the fun that we’re happy to report on the gaming world’s attempts to embrace April Fool’s Day this year.
As we look forward to the April game releases on Nintendo Switch, PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass, these April Fool’s Day joke from various gaming companies are certainly helping us to raise a smile through the (hopefully) final days of lockdown.
Keep on reading, then, and we’ll provide you with a hearty list of chuckle-inducing April Fool’s Day jokes from the gaming community.
Overwatch puts googly eyes everywhere
This isn’t the first time that Overwatch has served up googly-eyed guffaws on April Fool’s Day, but it never gets old.
GOOGLY EYES ARE BACK IN OVERWATCH— BRO YOU WACK (@BroYouWack) April 1, 2021
The Payloads even have them now 🤪 pic.twitter.com/gVQbD7YX6N
Fall Guys shares a ‘broken show’
Never a game to miss out on a chance for some social media laughs, Fall Guys is getting in on the action with a barmy spin on a classic round.
Broken show is live 😩— Gall Flies 🤖 Season 4 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) April 1, 2021
It's 24 players
Just one round
Everyone is in the final
Royal Fumble
Just one tail
Winner gets a crown
Please don't play it 😩 pic.twitter.com/bA7W1eOC9o
Mario Kart goes electric?
We have the website Vooks.net to thank for this little prank, which jokingly suggests that Nintendo’s beloved Mario Kart franchise could be dumping fossil fuels.
Nintendo goes green: Mario Kart to feature electric karts going forwardhttps://t.co/MnYk0C3NI6 pic.twitter.com/7QMRKWI42m— Vooks (@vooksdotnet) March 31, 2021
Halo Infinite is (not) delayed
A fan’s joke on Twitter suggested that Halo Infinite had been delayed again, and even big publications like Kotaku fell for it, prompting the official Halo account to clarify its position.
For the latest official news on Halo Infinite, be sure to follow @Halo (that's us) right here on Twitter! 😉 https://t.co/f9A5EfEZFp— Halo (@Halo) March 31, 2021
We actually want these Godzilla headphones
Audio-Technica shared the following image of some Godzilla headphones as a joke, but is it bad that we actually want them?
Introducing the new limited edition ATH-M50xGZ, designed for the Kaiju who truly cares about sound. The ATH-M50xGZ features proprietary 4.5m mega-aperture drivers to deliver exceptional clarity and earth-shattering bass.— Audio-Technica AU (@AudioTechnicaAU) April 1, 2021
From the studio to the street. No survivors. pic.twitter.com/r3YYVOCjTY
Platinum Games gets us again
For the second year in a row, Platinum Games marked April Fool’s Day with a trailer for Sol Cresta. It’s a game that doesn’t exist but does actually look quite cool.
#Platinum４ のボーナスステージがついに公開！！— プラチナゲームズ公式アカウント (@platinumgames_j) April 1, 2021
あの名作合体シューティング『ムーンクレスタ』『テラクレスタ』の魂を受け継いだ新作『ソルクレスタ』が発売決定！#SolCresta #MoonCresta #TerraCrestahttps://t.co/gS9CNDpFqG pic.twitter.com/a2k9L2oYaU
Rainbow Six Siege brings the magic
Another company that treated us to an off-the-wall trailer is Ubisoft. Who wouldn’t want the world of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege to get a kid-friendly makeover?
Nier as a sim game
Square Enix is in the business of silly trailers today, too. And again, this April Fool’s Day concoction looks like a thing that people would actually play.
Razer reveals RGB hair dye
The gaming peripheral company Razer has always had great ideas for fake products, and this year’s April Fool’s Day effort is another doozy from the brand.
Glow up with the new Razer Rapunzel Chroma Hair Dye. Razer Rapunzel is the world’s first RGB haircare product that delivers full-spectrum, and customizable per-hair lighting. Turn heads on the streets, and take lighting immersion to the next level. https://t.co/GNF9B9uxYK pic.twitter.com/ju6AhsSy05— R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) March 31, 2021
Pokemon’s massive on Magikarp
In Pokemon Sword and Shield, Nintendo has added ginormous Magikarp to the Max Raid Battles. Sadly, you can’t actually catch one.
Serebii Update: A new special Max Raid Battle Event featuring Magikarp has begun in Pokémon Sword & Shield. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/4hM2RLjcO3— Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 1, 2021
Bethesda knows what you want
Trying to troll Elder Scrolls Online fans, Bethesda today posted these snuggly pictures of a fake new product.
Straight from the Deadlands and into your arms, this Mehrunes Dagon body pillow will keep you warm this April 1😈🔥#ESO #ElderScrollsOnline #ESOFam pic.twitter.com/dWmqQjVLAr— Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) March 31, 2021
And one that’s actually real…
EB Games in Australia has shared the ingenious idea below… who wouldn’t want to dress up like a mannequin from a shop’s sale display? It may look like a joke, but orders were actually taken for these, and the proceeds are going to charity.
Break the mold. Take the risk. This is your LAST CHANCE to preorder The Drip by Electronics Boutique before it's gone FOREVER. 💧— EB Games Australia (@EBGamesAus) April 1, 2021
Dare to be different: https://t.co/VQNqJ2aCTr
All proceeds to Starlight Children's Foundation. Product artwork not final. These are real products. pic.twitter.com/hODX0guPMC
