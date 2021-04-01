New Xbox game releases for April 2021: What’s new from Game Pass, Games With Gold and EA Play?

Another new month and another set of new video games to play – and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Microsoft is bringing the goods again for users of their Xbox consoles and members of the Game Pass subscription service, and there is also a big development coming for cloud gaming.

It has been an exciting time for Xbox users – only last month we saw a huge batch of Bethesda favourites added to Game Pass, although we are still waiting for Fallout 3 to reappear. And while we may not get a massive drop of games this month, we still expect some great titles to be added.

If you’ve already played all the best Xbox games on the market and you’re wondering what else you can play this month, keep on reading as we break it all down for you.

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass in April 2021?

For the first time ever, a series of backwards compatible games on Game Pass is going to be playable via the cloud – so you will be able to play them on your mobile phones, providing you have signed up to the Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta.

The full list of titles for this so far are:

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

As for the regular Game Pass updates, so far we only know of the below three.

Outriders on 1st April (Cloud, Console)

Second Extinction on April 28th

NHL 21 later in April (Console)

This is very unlikely to be the full list, though, so check back and we will update this as soon as we learn which exciting new titles are joining the above on Game Pass this month.

Which games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon?

Expect more games to leave the service before the month comes to an end. The following three titles were the latest to bid farewell to Game Pass life when they left the service on March 31st.

Hyperdot (Console, PC)

Journey to the Savage Planet (Console)

Machinarium (PC)

What’s new for Xbox players on EA Play in April 2021?

EA Play (the artist formerly known as EA Access) being added to Game Pass was a huge win for Xbox, and it boosted the number of titles available in quite some way. As for April 2021, the only new EA Play game we know of so far, that will be joining the service at some point in April, is NHL 21 – it joins Madden 21 that was added in March.

What are the new Games With Gold in April 2021?

Microsoft has told us what we will have access to with Games with Gold via the official Xbox Wire blog post.

The four games we will have, and the dates that we can get them for free on, are as follows:

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard is available from 1st April to 30th April

Truck Racing Championship will be available from 16th April to 15th May

Dark Void is available from 1st April to 15th April

Hard Corps: Uprising will be available from 16th April to 30th April

What other games and updates come to Xbox consoles in April 2021?

Just like every other month, there are games coming that will not be part of any of the subscription services. These are some of the key dates for Xbox members to look out for this month:

Lost Words: Beyond the Page – Available April 6th

MLB The Show 21 – Available April 20th

MotoGP 21 – Available April 22nd

Nier – Available April 23rd

Judgement – Available April 23rd

R-Type Final 2 – Available April 29th

Microsoft

What are the Xbox Game Pass quests for April 2021?

Microsoft also keeps Xbox players busy with Xbox Game Pass quests, a series of challenges that you can complete to earn reward points. We know some of what to expect for the Xbox Game Pass quests in April, and this is what they are:

Xbox Game Pass Daily Quests for April 2021

The Xbox Game Pass daily quests running are the moment are about as simple as they come – you’ll have no problems netting these 10 reward points.

Play Game Pass: Play any Game Pass game (five reward points)

Log in to the Game Pass Mobile App (five reward points)

These are only available for one more day and new ones will follow from April 2nd – we’ll update this as soon as we know what they are.

Xbox Game Pass Weekly Quests for April 2021

The following weekly quests are running from 30th March to 5th April.

Earn an Achievement in any Game Pass game (10 reward points)

Complete four Daily Quests Complete this week (10 reward points)

Earn Your Way: Unlock 3 achievements or play 3 different Game Pass games (10 reward points)

Code Vein: Embark on a journey to the ends of hell (25 reward points)

Black Desert: Earn 2,000 Gifted Sellswords (200 reward points)

Xbox Game Pass Monthly Quests for April 2021

We are still waiting to hear what the monthly quests will be for April, but the following ones from March are still running and will do until April 5th – so you still have a few more days to work through them.

Game Pass Adventurer: Play 10 different Game Pass games (25 reward points)

Quest Rookie: Complete four weekly quests this month (10 reward points)

Quest Apprentice: Complete 8 weekly quests this month (25 reward points)

Quest Dedication: Complete 12 daily quests and 12 weekly quests (100 reward points)

Quest Completionist: Complete 45 daily quests and 15 weekly quests (1000 reward points)

Game Pass Games On the Go: Install 5 games using the Game Pass mobile app (25 reward points)

Game Pass Explorer: Play four different Game Pass games (10 reward points)

We Happy Few: Kill two enemies (75 reward points)

Injustice 2: Complete 10 Matches (75 reward points)

Shadow Warrior 2: Get 10,000 Money (75 reward points)

NieR:Automata: Complete one Objective below (75 reward points)

Complete two per cent Intel in NieR:Automata

Subjugate two Enemies in NieR:Automata

