Set 15 years after the events of the 1979 original Alien film, Isolation has you play as Amanda Ripley, Ellen Ripley’s daughter. In the first-person survival horror, Amanda explores the space station 'Sevastopol' – home to a loose alien.

It’s all sorts of creepy and nostalgic and makes it feel like you’re playing through an Alien movie. Reception at the time was positive, with the game receiving particular praise for its atmospheric visuals and the AI of the alien.

Since its initial release, the game has launched on iOS and Nintendo Switch alongside the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Now, a sequel is in the works.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Alien Isolation’s creative director – Alistair Hope – broke the exciting news in a lengthy 10th-anniversary post.

"Whether you’re a nightmare mode veteran or stepping into Amanda Ripley’s shoes for that thrilling first attempt (good luck!), we wanted to express our deep gratitude. It was a dream project brought to life by a brilliant team, and the reception you have given it over the years is extraordinary."

He continued: "On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear.

"Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready."

Stopping short of showing any gameplay or even giving us a tease of what’s to come, this is a simple announcement post from the developer. An Alien Isolation sequel is on the way.

We don’t yet know what it will be called, when it will be set, who you will play as, etc… Given that Hope explained that the game "is in early development", we’re not surprised there’s no release date or title yet.

Give the development team time and they will show us Alien Isolation 2 when it’s ready to be shown. For now, just bask in the excitement a follow-up to the horror classic affords.

2024 has been a big year for the Alien franchise. First, we saw the release of Alien Romulus and now we have confirmation that Alien Isolation 2 is in development. For everything Alien, including the upcoming TV series Alien Earth, stay tuned to RadioTimes.com.

