Right now, this offer seems to be exclusively at the online store Very, and only for the standard white and Cosmic Red colourways. However, we have also found a smaller £5 saving on the other colours like Starlight Blue and Camo Grey at other UK retailers.

Plus, for the hardcore gamers out there, we have also spotted a £13 discount on the PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller, taking this high-tech accessory down to under £200.

As with all gaming offers, these seem to be selling quickly, so if you've been waiting to get yourself a PS5 controller, we'd say go for it now.

For more PlayStation deals, take a look at the PS5 Slim Black Friday discount. Otherwise, here's a closer look at the offers available.

Buy PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller for £64.99 £54.95 (save £10.04 or 15%) at Very

Do PS5 controllers go on sale on Black Friday?

Yes, they do. As you can see the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers have all gone on sale via UK retailer Very.

The white and Cosmic Red colour models have dropped by £10 while the rest have dropped by £5, taking the prices down to £54.95 or £59.99.

The PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller has also been reduced by £13, which means it now costs £195.75.

Best PS5 controller deals from UK Black Friday sales so far

Get £10 off the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller

Very

What's the deal: At Very, you can get £10 off the PS5 DualSense Controller in White, Cosmic Red and Volcanic Red. This takes the price of the first two to £54.95 and the third to £59.99.

Why we chose it: We know £10 doesn't seem like much, but right now this is by far the best we've seen in the Black Friday sales.

Get £5 off the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller

Very Amazon

What's the deal: You can also save £5 on the PS5 controllers in Camo Grey, Nova Pink and Starlight Blue, taking the price to £59.

Why we chose it: If you have your heart set on a particular colour, now is the time to buy it.

Get the PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for under £200

Very

What's the deal: The PS5 Edge Wireless Controller has dropped by £13.25, taking the price to £195.75.

Why we chose it: The PS5 Edge controller boasts a range of high-tech features such as Mappable Back Buttons and Multi-device connectivity. They're designed for the gamers who really notice the differences in pressure and control.

PS5 DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for £209 £195.75 (save £13.25 or 6%)

Save 10% when you buy an additional controller with any console

PS5 Pro with controller Amazon

What's the deal: At Currys you can snag 10% off when you buy an additional controller with any console. So if you buy the PS5 Slim and an extra controller, simply use the code "PLAYER2" at checkout and watch your basket reduce by 10%.

Why we chose it: This is a great bundle if you're planning to buy a console and an extra controller at the same time.

Save 10% when you buy an additional controller with any console at Currys

