Top Black Friday phone deals so far from Three and Tesco Mobile

The Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 sales during November can be the best time of year to bag yourself a new iPhone, Pixel or S21 handset.

And with the release of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and the Google Pixel 6 Pro – there are almost certainly going to be some great offers on their predecessors.

While it’s the expensive flagship phones that typically see the best price drop, you’re also likely to get money off some of the more budget-end smartphones. Be sure to read our best smartphone and best budget smartphone guides ahead of time.

Whether you’re looking for a new contract deal or buying a phone SIM-free, retailers such as Currys, Amazon or Very, and phone networks such as Three, O2 and EE, will all be throwing out offers and discounts in the hopes of drawing you in.

And if you simply can’t wait until the end of the month, we have some good news; the early Black Friday smartphone deals have started. Here are our top picks of those live so far.

Which Black Friday phone sales have already started? Tesco Mobile – deals now live

Mobiles.co.uk – deals now live

Three – deals now live

Currys – deals now live

Very – deals now live

Amazon – deals now live

giffgaff – deals now live

Vodafone – waiting on deals

EE – waiting on deals

BT – waiting on deals

O2 – waiting on deals

Sky Mobile – waiting on deals

Top Black Friday phone deals so far

While waiting for the official Black Friday weekend can provide brilliant savings, that doesn’t mean you can’t find a decent deal right now. Here is our pick of the best SIM-free and contract deals on offer right now. We’ll keep updating this list and more retailers launch their offers.

Best phone contract deals for Black Friday

Top SIM-free phone offers for Black Friday

For more, be sure to read our Black Friday SIM-only deals page. Unsure what flagship you want? Check out this iPhone 13 pro vs Pixel 6 Pro comparison guide.

Some of the most competitive prices tend to be found on websites such as Affordable Mobiles and Fonehouse. On these sites, you can buy SIM-only contracts as well as compare and buy contracts from EE, ID Mobile, Vodafone and more.

It’s worth knowing, however, that some of the best Black Friday smartphone deals are typically launched the week before the Black Friday weekend, with most ending on or just after Cyber Monday 2021.

What Black Friday phone deals do we expect this year?

There are a few major smartphone models that are expected to be discounted this month. Some of the most highly-anticipated include Black Friday iPhone deals, especially when it comes to last year’s Apple iPhone 12 series.

While there may be some well-priced iPhone 13 contracts, the most competitive pricing is expected to be on the iPhone 12 and marginally older iPhone SE.

It is a similar story when it comes to Android. Thanks to the upcoming Google Pixel 6, expect deals for the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5. After the recent launch of Samsung’s new foldable phones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be discounted, too.

If you know you want a Samsung phone, make sure to check out our best Samsung phone guide, or you can head straight to the Samsung Black Friday deals page.

Should you wait until Black Friday to buy a new phone?

The simple answer is yes.

How much waiting for Black Friday will save you depends on what phone you’re after. If you’re after an iPhone 12 model, then waiting for Black Friday sales is definitely worth it. We’re already seeing some early price drops on that series, thanks to the release of the new iPhone 13 line-up.

The same can be said for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, thanks to the reveal of the new foldable phones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

If you are tempted by the new Apple flagship, we suggest keeping an eye on our iPhone 13 stock page. We’ll be updating the article with the latest stock levels at all major UK retailers – but note some deliveries are stretching into December.

However, if you’re after a budget smartphone similar to the likes of the Motorola Moto G50 or Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro, the savings might be a little smaller.

So if it’s more convenient to buy now, you may prefer to do that. Otherwise, you can take advantage of some of the early Black Friday sales that are starting to appear now. Buying these smartphones, it’s SIM-free that tends to offer the best price.

How to get a good phone deal on Black Friday

Even online, Black Friday sales can feel chaotic, and it can be difficult to find the legitimate deals you want among all the noise. But these are some tried-and-tested tactics that will help you find the best possible smartphone bargains this year.

Keep an eye on Amazon . If you’re looking to buy a handset without a SIM, Amazon is a great starting point. The price tracker CamelCamelCamel allows you to check the price of any Amazon product against when it was cheapest and at what price. This ‘lowest’ price can then be compared to other retailers’ pricing during Black Friday to make sure that it’s a genuine deal.

. If you’re looking to buy a handset without a SIM, Amazon is a great starting point. The price tracker CamelCamelCamel allows you to check the price of any Amazon product against when it was cheapest and at what price. This ‘lowest’ price can then be compared to other retailers’ pricing during Black Friday to make sure that it’s a genuine deal. But do shop around . This seems obvious, but it can be easy to get drawn into what looks like a great deal during the sale chaos and forget to check prices. Don’t just focus on Amazon. Looking at what other retailers/networks have to offer helps you make a more informed choice – and check their pricing.

. This seems obvious, but it can be easy to get drawn into what looks like a great deal during the sale chaos and forget to check prices. Don’t just focus on Amazon. Looking at what other retailers/networks have to offer helps you make a more informed choice – and check their pricing. Consider buying SIM-free . Buying a handset SIM-free is a great way of saving money. When you buy a phone without a SIM, it gives you more flexibility to choose a SIM-only deal that best suits your data needs.

. Buying a handset SIM-free is a great way of saving money. When you buy a phone without a SIM, it gives you more flexibility to choose a SIM-only deal that best suits your data needs. Sign up for newsletters. Many retailers will have their own newsletters and will use these to shout out their best deals. If you want a way to cut through the noise, subscribing to these newsletters is a great way to do so. RadioTimes.com has its own dedicated technology newsletter, which we use to share product reviews, the latest news on upcoming releases and the cream-of-the-crop when it comes to deals. Sign up below.

Sign up for newsletters. Many retailers will have their own newsletters and will use these to shout out their best deals. If you want a way to cut through the noise, subscribing to these newsletters is a great way to do so. RadioTimes.com has its own dedicated technology newsletter, which we use to share product reviews, the latest news on upcoming releases and the cream-of-the-crop when it comes to deals.

Best phone deals from last year

In a similar trend that we are predicting this year, the iPhone 11 had fantastic deals due to the release of the iPhone 12. The standard 64GB model dropped from £729 to £599 at Currys, while the 128GB model was down from £779 to £649.

There was one notable deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20, which was only released last February, as it dropped from £899 to £649 – a whopping $250 off. The Google Pixel 4a, which launched last August, was the focus of a great deal via Vodafone – down from £43 a month down to £23, with the upfront cost plunging from £99 to £9.

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Looking for more technology bargains? Head to our guides to the best budget smartphone, best budget printer and best budget laptop.